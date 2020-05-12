Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider, announced the completion of their latest sales performance management engagement for a leading financial service provider. The client wanted to assess the sales team's activities and important metrics such as current performance, past performance, and pipeline. Quantzig's sales performance management experts crafted an executive sales effectiveness dashboard to collate the client's data sources.

Like "forces" protecting the nation against potential threats, the sales force has become an inevitable part for the sustenance of any organization. Organizations highly rely on their sales force to optimize sales performance and maximize their profits. Also, with the increasing number of sales force within an organization, companies have started resorting to robust sales performance management. Sales performance management is the process of overseeing and training employees to enhance their sales skills and improve their ability to sell products and services.

The Business Challenge

A leading provider of financial services was very much concerned about its sales performance and wanted to assess the sales team's activities and important metrics such as current performance, past performance, and pipeline. Gaining access to multiple systems and performing manual reporting tasks was a time-consuming task and the client wanted to take Quantzig's help to generate sales reports accurately.

"Sales performance management helps your organization operate as an efficient, profitable sales machine by using your data effectively, aligning teams, and continuously analyzing and tweaking plans and forecasting as needed," says a sales performance management expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

To gain actionable insights on sales performance, Quantzig's financial services experts crafted an executive sales effectiveness dashboard to collate the client's data sources. The dashboard was linked to CRM data, production data, and other relevant pieces to deliver valuable insights. Moreover, the dashboard also enabled users to dive deeper into specific areas of interest.

The sales performance management solutions empowered the client to:

Provide implementation services, including project management

Design visualizations and KPI display for quick and meaningful data consumption

Deploy report designs and design report options

Support the testing and deployment process for the dashboard

Our Sales Analytics Capabilities:

1. Sales and Operational Planning Analytics

2. Sales Analysis and Forecasting

3. Sales Force Effectiveness

4. Trade Spend Analysis

