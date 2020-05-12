Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 11-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.4317 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7571464 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 63162 EQS News ID: 1042555 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2020 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)