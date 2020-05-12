Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 11-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 141.6318 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46106 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 63187 EQS News ID: 1042615 End of Announcement EQS News Service

