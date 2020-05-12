Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2020 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.6516 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1931200 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 63216 EQS News ID: 1042673 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2020 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)