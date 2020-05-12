Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2020 / 18:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 87.8615 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HYST LN Sequence No.: 63246 EQS News ID: 1042733 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2020 12:16 ET (16:16 GMT)