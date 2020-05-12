Technavio has been monitoring the light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.53 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced LED Grow Lights, Cree Inc., General Electric Co., GNUK Ltd., Heliospectra AB, Illumitex Inc., LumiGrow Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Senmatic AS, and Signify NV, are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in indoor farming will offer immense growth opportunities, harmful effects of LED grow lights will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growth in indoor farming has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, harmful effects of LED grow lights might hamper market growth.

Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market is segmented as below:

Application Commercial Greenhouses Vertical Farming Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights market report covers the following areas:

Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market size

Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market trends

Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market industry analysis

This study identifies use of artificial intelligence in LED grow lights as one of the prime reasons driving the light-emitting diode (led) grow lights market growth during the next few years.

Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market, including some of the vendors such as Advanced LED Grow Lights, Cree Inc., General Electric Co., GNUK Ltd., Heliospectra AB, Illumitex Inc., LumiGrow Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Senmatic AS, and Signify NV. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights market vendors

