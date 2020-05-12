Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. to Announce Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 on May 13, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) anticipates issuing its 2020 second quarter earnings results Thursday, May 13, 2020. The Company will host a conference call on May 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-877-407-0778 domestic or international at 1-201-689-8565. Computer audio live streaming is available via the Internet through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com at the Investor Relations tab or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/34838. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 34838. An audio archive can be accessed through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com on the Investor Relations tab or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/34838.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, capital expenditures, liquidity, capital resources and competition and may be indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "management believes," "the Company believes," "the Company intends" and similar words or phrases. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business through its wholly owned subsidiary Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. The business consists of hauling liquid and dry bulk commodities throughout the southeastern United States.

CONTACT:

Matt McNulty

Chief Financial Officer

904/858-9100

SOURCE: Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589535/Patriot-Transportation-Holding-Inc-to-Announce-Results-for-the-Second-Quarter-of-Fiscal-Year-2020-on-May-13-2020