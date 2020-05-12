Using surveys designed by Workhuman's scientists, this sophisticated, full-circle tool allows HR and team leaders to easily keep a pulse on employee sentiment and seamlessly implement impactful solutions

Today, Workhuman, the world's fastest-growing social recognition and continuous performance management platform, announced Moodtracker, its solution for helping businesses stay in tune with the voice of their employees and act accordingly, which is part of the Workhuman Cloud suite of human-centered products. Presented during the Workhuman Livestreamkeynotethis always-free tool allows organizations to easily keep a pulse on employees' feelings and implement the recommended next steps to understand their workforces better, improve their culture, and achieve a higher level of employee engagement.

Moodtracker includes several pre-configured survey questionnaires, designed by Workhuman's behavioral scientists, that can be shared with an unlimited number of employees. It takes the guesswork out of surveying so HR and team leads can quickly and easily collect ongoing employee feedback, diagnose organizational issues, and know what actions to take. Moodtracker is the one voice of the employee solution that is completely backed by experts and science, without the need to use additional internal resources for analysis.

"The traditional workplace has been disrupted forever and as we get accustomed to a new normal, it's more important than ever that organizations are listening to how their employees are feeling," said Eric Mosley, Workhuman co-founder and CEO. "We know amazing work cultures don't just spring up overnight. They come from amplifying employee voices, asking questions relevant to today's workforce, and then making the right changes. We all need to remember to keep humanity in the workplace and hearing the voice of our employees is the first step."

Moodtracker does not include any paid features or add-ons; it's an always-free solution that:

Is smart Moodtracker's Smart Sampling capability uses AI to determine the appropriate sample pool of employees to invite to complete surveys each week or month, eliminating survey fatigue. Employee sentiment analysis analyzes the written text in each survey response, providing a deep understanding of employees' underlying feelings.

Moodtracker's Smart Sampling capability uses AI to determine the appropriate sample pool of employees to invite to complete surveys each week or month, eliminating survey fatigue. Employee sentiment analysis analyzes the written text in each survey response, providing a deep understanding of employees' underlying feelings. Is easy -Organizations can launch their expertly designed surveys in just a few steps. All they need to do is sign up, upload their employee list, and dispatch the surveys; there are no complex integrations, HR expertise or onboarding required. Survey results automatically appear in easy-to-read, interactive dashboards where they can be easily compared with global, national, and industry benchmark data.

Is focused on providing actionable next steps - Moodtracker provides deep analysis of the survey data and gives recommended solutions for how organizations can solve the specific challenges that were identified. Because it is part of the Workhuman Cloud suite of human applications and is configured using more than 20 years' worth of human-centered insights, businesses can expect a measurable impact.

"Workhuman has taken a true scientific approach to Moodtracker, as the survey questionnaires and recommendations were created based on the analysis of more than 50 million moments of employee connection in the Workhuman Cloud," said Jesse Harriott, head of analytics and executive director of Workhuman's analytics and research team, WorkhumaniQ. "Because it is based on decades of knowledge gained helping some of the world's largest organizations realize quantifiable business impact through improvements in workplace culture, employee engagement, and retention, HR and business leaders can have confidence that when Moodtracker recommends a solution to address workplace issues, it will work."

