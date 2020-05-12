Technavio has been monitoring the automotive engineering service providers market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.31 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AKKA Technologies SE, AVL List GmbH, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini Service SAS, EDAG Engineering Group AG, HCL Technologies Ltd., IAV GmbH Ingenieurgesellschaft Auto und Verkehr, Larsen Toubro Ltd., Ricardo Plc, and Tech Mahindra Ltd, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing vehicle digitization and electrification has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Automotive Engineering Service Providers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Engineering Service Providers Market is segmented as below:
- Service
- Powertrain
- Complete Vehicle
- Electrical/electronics
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Automotive Engineering Service Providers Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive engineering service providers (esp) market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Engineering Service Providers Market Size
- Automotive Engineering Service Providers Market Trends
- Automotive Engineering Service Providers Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the development of autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive engineering service providers market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Engineering Service Providers Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive engineering service providers market, including some of the vendors such as AKKA Technologies SE, AVL List GmbH, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini Service SAS, EDAG Engineering Group AG, HCL Technologies Ltd., IAV GmbH Ingenieurgesellschaft Auto und Verkehr, Larsen Toubro Ltd., Ricardo Plc, and Tech Mahindra Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive engineering service providers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engineering service providers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive engineering service providers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive engineering service providers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engineering service providers market vendors
