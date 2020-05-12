American Rebel Holdings Inc.: American Rebel CEO To Appear on WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show syndicated nationally by the USA Radio Network

Topics will include the increase in gun sales since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic

Gun stores deemed non-essential in some states and why that is wrong

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel - America's Patriotic Brand (OTCQB:AREB) (the "Company") will be interviewed tonight, May 12, by Wayne Allyn Root on WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show, syndicated nationally by the USA Radio Network. Listen live at 8:35 pm Eastern on participating radio stations or through this link: https://usaradio.com/show/wayne-allyn-root-show/.

Andy and Wayne will discuss the increase in gun sales and the corresponding increase in safe sales since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic and the challenge of some states deeming gun stores non-essential businesses and why that is wrong. Andy will also explain to Wayne why American Rebel uses only American made steel in their safes and the move by American Rebel to manufacture all of their products in the United States and why other companies should follow their lead.

About Wayne Allyn Root

Wayne Allyn Root is a political and media phenomenon. He is a former Libertarian Presidential candidate who won the 2008 Vice Presidential nomination. He has been branded as "Mr. Relentless," "the Capitalist Evangelist," and "the poor man's Donald Trump." This real-life Renaissance Man has achieved remarkable levels of success in the fields of business, politics, media, television, sports and publishing. He is a CEO, serial entrepreneur, national media personality, bestselling author, international business speaker, television producer, syndicated columnist and popular radio talk show host. He is the host of WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show syndicated nationally by the USA Radio Network and broadcast on Newsmax TV. For more information on Wayne Allyn Root go to www.rootforamerica.com.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is a fully reporting wholesale and retail sales company of safes and concealed carry apparel and backpacks based in Lenexa, Kansas, and Nashville, Tennessee. The company recognizes the need to safely secure assets, most vital which include firearms, valuables, and secured substances; and to be concealed and safe. American Rebel is currently focused on fulfilling the need for an ever-growing gun storage solution demand as well as operate in the concealed carry market to meet the needs of nearly 20M concealed carry permit holders as well as individuals exercising their Second Amendment rights in 11 permit-less states not required to have permits. The gun safe market is a $2B sector and the concealed carry market is an over $1B sector and both sectors are poised for continued growth as gun sales have increased over 60% since 2010 and there are an estimated 400 million guns in the US alone. Additionally, American Rebel has also recognized the opportunity to meet inventory locking requirements with safe applications for cannabis dispensaries. Dispensaries are required to lock their inventory after hours and American Rebel safes satisfy those requirements. To meet this opportunity, American Rebel designed the first Inventory Control Safe customized for the $35B cannabis industry. American Rebel utilizes the Harley-Davidson model of a lifestyle brand known for their higher-priced item (motorcycles and safes) supported by lower-priced brand building items. For more information on American Rebel, go to www.AmericanRebel.com.

