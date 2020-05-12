Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1JWB7 ISIN: FR0010417345 
DBV Technologies S.A.: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2020


Information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2020

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
04/30/202054,927,187

Total gross of voting rights: 54,927,187



Total net* of voting rights: 54,883,962

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ce119516-303e-4113-bec3-613678db161a)
