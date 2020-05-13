Babilon Mobile and 10T Tech Launch Babilon-Mobile eSIM Service

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and MOSCOW, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Babilon, the largest mobile operator in Tajikistan, and 10T Tech Sdn Bhd, an eSIM Solutions company based in Hong Kong, are proud to announce the launch of Babilon's digital eSIM service using 10T Tech's eSIM Cloud Solution.

This advanced mobile telecoms service allows owners to sign up to Babilon's LTE mobile plans by purchasing a Babilon QR code from multiple channels.

eSIM's (embedded SIM's) are dramatically changing the nature of consumer and IoT connectivity forever, enabling devices to have out-of-the-box network connectivity without having to purchase a physical SIM card separately. Users can simply download the mobile plan of their choosing, and be connected to the mobile network in a matter of minutes. eSIM compatible devices includes the current range of Apple iPhones and iPads, and latest Samsung S20 and Huawei P40 range of devices.

Commenting during the launch, Babilon's Director Mr. Farzon Mamurov said, "We firmly believe eSIM is a gamechanger for consumer devices, allowing our existing and prospective subscribers to download a Babilon eSIM profile and have an additional mobile number for data or for other purposes, and be ready with our roaming service on arrival at their destination."

He added, "The planned Digital Sign up experience is in line with Babilon's continual efforts to be the most innovative mobile telecom provider constantly striving to offer its current and new customers the best service and most innovative features. eSIM is also the perfect solution to help with social distancing during the global pandemic. New subscribers will be able to sign up to the best LTE service in Tajikistan in a matter of minutes with very low amount of contacts."

About 10T Tech

Founded in 2017, 10T Tech offers the world's first Zero Entry Fee solution for Consumer eSIM and is aimed at Global Challenger and MVNO carriers. 10T recently launched the worlds first Apple and Android Compatible Device Entitlement Solution specifically aimed at Global Challenger Carriers.

About Babilon:

Founded in 2002, Babilon-Mobile is a leading mobile communications services provider in Tajikistan. Implementing up to date technologies, the professional team strives to provide the customers the highest quality of the widest range of services.

To inquire about this news item, contact info@babilon-m.com