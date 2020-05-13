

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources Ltd or VRL plans to voluntarily delist the equity shares of its Indian subsidiary, Vedanta Ltd. or VEDL from all stock exchanges on which VEDL's equity shares are listed.



The company believes that a delisting of Vedanta Ltd is the next logical step in its simplification process and will provide the Group with enhanced operational and financial flexibility in a capital intensive business.



However, the company said that Hindustan Zinc Limited will continue to be listed in India.



Meanwhile, Anil Agarwal, Chairman of the Vedanta Group, plans to offer 87.50 Indian rupees per share to take his mining and oil- and power-producing company Vedanta Ltd private. The offer price represents a premium of 9.9% over the closing market price of INR 79.6 as on May 11 on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India. But, the offer price is at a 2% discount to Vedanta Ltd's Tuesday closing price of INR 89.30 on the BSE.



The promoter group, led by Vedanta Resources Ltd, holds 51.10 percent stake in Vedanta Ltd, while public shareholders hold remaining stake.



The company said it is willing to accept the equity shares tendered in the offer at a price of 87.5 rupees per equity share.



However, the Indicative Offer Price should in no way be construed either as an obligation/restriction on VRL and/ or its subsidiaries to accept the equity shares of VEDL tendered in the delisting offer at a price lower than, equal to or higher than the Indicative Offer Price or a restriction on the VEDL public shareholders to tender the equity shares at price higher than the Indicative Price, the company said.



Anil Agarwal, Chairman of the Vedanta Group, said 'Vedanta Group continues it's efforts to simplify the group structure.... Due to the impact of Covid 19 pandemic, we have accelerated the strategy in this challenging environment to ensure support for meaningful deleveraging and to enable us to continue to invest in the growth of the business.'



