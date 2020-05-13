

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street amid fears the easing of lockdown restrictions around the world will lead to a second wave of coronavirus infections.



Worries about U.S.-China tensions also weighed on the markets after a leading U.S. Republican senator proposed a legislation that would authorize President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on China if it did not provide a full account of the events leading to the coronavirus outbreak.



The Australian market is notably lower, extending losses from the previous session, following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street. Rising tensions between Australia and China also dampened sentiment after China suspended beef imports from four Australian abattoirs.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 70.20 points or 1.30 percent to 5,332.80, after touching a low of 5,301.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 70.50 points or 1.28 percent to 5,426.80. Australian stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is losing almost 3 percent, Santos is lower by 2 percent and Oil Search is declining almost 1 percent even as crude oil prices surged overnight.



Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.8 percent.



Commonwealth Bank of Australia reported a decline in both cash profit and net profit for the third quarter from the year-ago period, announced an additional loan loss provision of A$1.5 billion for potential defaults on account of COVID-19, and said it will sell a 55 percent stake in Colonial First State wealth management unit to investment firm KKR for A$1.7 billion. The bank's shares are rising 0.3 percent.



In the mining space, BHP is declining 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.4 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding almost 1 percent.



Gold miners are mixed even as gold prices rose overnight. Newcrest Mining is edging down 0.1 percent, while Evolution Mining is adding 0.6 percent.



In economic news, Australia will see May results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank and first-quarter numbers for wage prices today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6455, down from Tuesday's close of $0.6470.



The Japanese market is extending losses from the previous session following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors also digested mixed local economic data.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 192.02 points or 0.94 percent to 20,174.46, after falling to a low of 20,056.46 in early trades. Japanese shares closed marginally lower on Tuesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 3 percent and Fast Retailing is lower by almost 2 percent.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Canon is lower by almost 2 percent, Panasonic is losing 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent and Sony is down 0.5 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are lower by almost 2 percent each. Among automakers, Toyota is declining 2 percent and Honda is down 0.2 percent on weak fourth-quarter results.



Tuesday, Toyota reported an 86 percent plunge in profit for the fourth quarter on lower net revenues, while Honda reported a fourth-quarter net loss that widened from last year on lower sales revenue and did not provide its outlook for the full year.



In the oil sector, Inpex is down more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by almost 1 percent even as crude oil prices gained overnight.



Among the other major gainers, NEC Corp. is rising more than 5 percent, GS Yuasa is higher by 5 percent and Shionogi & Co. is advancing almost 5 percent.



On the flip side, Mitsui E&S is losing more than 10 percent and Alps Alpine is losing more than 5 percent. Shiseido Co. and Pacific Metals are lower by almost 5 percent each.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in April, coming in at 553.486 trillion yen. That's up sharply from the 2.0 percent annual increase in March.



The Ministry of Finance said Japan had a current account surplus of 1,971.0 billion yen in March, down 32.1 percent on year. That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 2,210.6 billion yen and down from the 3,168.8 billion yen surplus in February.



The trade balance showed a surplus of 103.1 billion yen, down 85.2 percent on year. Exports sank an annual 12.2 percent to 6,197.4 billion yen, while imports fell 4.2 percent to 6,094.3 billion yen.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia and Hong Kong are also lower, while Malaysia is rising more than 1 percent and Taiwan is modestly higher. South Korea is little changed.



On Wall Street, stocks pulled back sharply on Tuesday after spending the bulk of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. The pullback may have reflected renewed coronavirus concerns after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, warned of 'suffering and death' if the country reopens prematurely.



The Dow slumped 457.21 points or 1.9 percent to 23,764.78, the Nasdaq plunged 189.79 points or 2.1 percent to 9,002.55 and the S&P 500 tumbled 60.20 points or 2.1 percent to 2,870.12.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as traders created fresh long positions on hopes output cuts by major producers will help offset concerns about the outlook for energy demand. WTI crude for June gained $1.64 or about 6.8 percent at $25.78 a barrel.



