In the USA, 39 products were notified as unsafe. The top categories for notifications were juvenile products and childcare articles, and furniture, with the main risks being suffocation, tip over and entrapment.

The EU saw 285 recalls with the top categories being toys, food contact materials and chemical products. The main risks were chemical, choking and injury.

Download the full infographic to learn more >

Product Recall Trends provides a quarterly overview of the top recalled product categories and products, and the main associated risks, in the EU and the USA.

