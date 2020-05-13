Four unsafe product notification were issued in the USA in Q1 2020, the same as the previous quarter. Clothing and textile was the category with most notifications, and the main risk identified was for burns.

In the EU, 76 products were notified as unsafe. The top categories were clothing and textile, and fashion jewelry, with the main risks being for injuries and chemicals.

Download the full infographic to learn more >

Product Recall Trends provides a quarterly overview of the top recalled product categories and products, and the main associated risks, in the EU and the USA.

