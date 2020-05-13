

NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - Leoni AG (LEOGN) reported that its first quarter net loss narrowed to 67 million euros from 132 million euros last year. On a per share basis, net loss narrowed to 2.05 euros from 4.03 euros in the prior year.



EBIT-level result before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs improved slightly to a loss of 17 million euros from a loss of 21 million euros despite the significant sales decrease.



Asset impairment was 19 million euros due to economic conditions changed by the Covid-19 pandemic; reported EBIT nevertheless considerably improved.



Consolidated sales for the quarter declined to 1.13 billion euros from 1.26 billion euros in the previous year.



The company said it agreed a new 330 million euros operating loan with core banks, 90% of which is backed by a large-scale German federal and state government guarantee.



