Half-Year Financial Report 1 Oct. 2019 - 31 March 2020 · COVID-19 is the greatest crisis the tourism industry and TUI has ever faced. · Group Underlying EBIT for the five months to February delivered a strong result, up EUR 62m1 versus prior year excluding one-offs, driven by Markets & Airlines · H1 Group Underlying EBIT down EUR 512m1on prior year as a result of loss of contribution and costs arising from COVID-19 shutdown as well as costs from Boeing 737 Max grounding · EUR 1.8bn German State Aid bridge loan confirmed on 27 March to increase the existing credit agreement due to the pandemic · FY20 guidance withdrawn on 15 March 2020 based on the current unpredictable situation · Global transformation to be accelerated · TUI is a resilient business and will be stronger, much leaner and more flexible post COVID-19 1 at constant currency rates TUI Group - financial highlights Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. H1 H1 Var. Var. adjuste % 2020 2019 % % at d adjust cons ed tant curr ency Turnover 2,787.9 3,101.6 - 6,63 6,676. - - 10.1 8.7 4 0.6 1.3 Underlying EBIT (IAS 17)1 Hotels & - 1.2 65.3 n. 42.1 134.5 - - Resorts a. 68.7 56.1 Cruises - 22.4 59.4 n. 26.5 106.4 - - a. 75.1 77.1 Destination - 20.3 - 5.6 - - - 10.4 - - Experiences 262. 29.4 183. 187. 5 8 0 Holiday - 44.0 119.1 n. 39.1 230.5 - - Experiences a. 83.0 76.8 Northern - 313.5 - 121.1 - - - - - Region 158. 424. 183.9 131. 130. 9 8 0 0 Central - 152.1 - 86.9 - - - - - Region 75.1 183. 119.6 53.5 53.6 5 Western - 131.0 - 92.1 - - - - - Region 42.1 194. 152.6 27.5 27.8 6 Markets & - 596.5 - 300.1 - - - - - Airlines 98.7 802. 456.1 76.0 75.8 9 All other - 40.4 - 37.4 - - - 76.0 + + segments 7.9 64.9 14.6 14.1 TUI Group1 - 680.9 - 218.5 - - - - - 211. 828. 301.6 174. 169. 7 7 8 7 Underlying - 539.5 - 105.7 - - -78.5 - EBITDA (IAS 410. 559. 612. 17)2 4 4 4 Underlying - 680.1 - 218.5 - - -301.6 - EBIT (IFRS 211. 826. 174. 16) 3 8 2 EBIT (IFRS - 700.2 - 242.1 - - -348.1 - 16)1 189. 778. 123. 2 0 5 Underlying - 409.6 - 105.7 - - -78.5 - EBITDA 287. 298. 279. (IFRS 16) 5 1 6 EBITDA - 418.7 - 120.0 - - - - (IFRS 16)2 248. 228. 107.7 112. 8 9 6 Group loss - 740.5 - 176.9 - - - - 318. 845. 289.1 192. 5 8 6 Earnings EUR - 1.30 - 0.35 - - - 0.58 - per share 271. 1.51 160. 4 3 Net capex - 226.5 - 356.6 + - - + and 36.5 287. 651.4 55.9 investment 2 Equity % 15.6 21.2 - ratio (31 5.6 March)3 Net - - - financial 4,90 1,964. 149. position 2.5 1 6 (31 March) Employees 53,5 60,135 - (31 March) 25 11.0 Differences may occur due to rounding. This Half-Year Financial Report of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period H1 FY20 from 1 October 2019 to 31 March 2020. TUI Group applied IFRS 16 from 1 October 2019. Prior year figures were not adjusted. In the current financial year, underlying EBIT is also adjusted for the earnings effect of IFRS 16 ('underlying EBIT (IAS 17)') as part of internal reporting in order to facilitate year-on-year comparability. Accordingly, adjusted EBIT (IAS 17) represents the Group performance measure within the meaning of IFRS 8. Since the beginning of this financial year, the items of the profit and loss statement of the aircraft leasing companies holding the TUI Group's aircraft and subletting them within the Group have been fully allocated to the airlines using the respective aircraft (Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region). In the first half of the previous year, the aircraft leasing companies were fully included in All other segments, while in the 2019 Annual Report, the result from intra-Group subleasing was already allocated to the respective airlines (Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region). The prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly. 1 We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and result of the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. For further details please see page 15. 2 EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, goodwill impairment and amortisation and write-downs of other intangible assets, depreciation and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, investments and current assets. 3 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. Interim Management Report H1 FY20 Summary · The first half of the 2020 financial year has been marked by two developments - the first five months saw an exceptional start to our Summer 2020 programme, with January 2020 being the best ever bookings month in the company's history. The final month of the second quarter saw an unprecedented global travel suspension as COVID-19 escalated into a pandemic. · The impact on our programme and operations has been undeniably acute. For the first time ever in the company's history, our full programme was suspended and alongside many other corporates across the sector State Aid was applied for. As a result of our swift action, TUI was the first business in Germany to receive state support in these exceptional times. · First five months (5M) underlying EBIT loss of EUR 343m1 was up EUR 62m versus prior year excluding digital platforms operational investment, Boeing 737 Max and effect of a one-off hedging gain, reflecting the strong operational result and start to the year. · H1 Group underlying EBIT loss of EUR 813m1 was down EUR 512m1 on prior year as a result of lost contribution in March and costs arising from COVID-19 shutdown, most notably from ineffective hedges, and additionally replacement lease costs relating to the Boeing 737 Max. Total costs in March incurred relating to both COVID-19 measures and Max amounted to EUR 470m. · The tourism industry has weathered a number of macroeconomic shocks throughout the most recent decades, however the COVID-19 pandemic is unquestionably the greatest crisis the industry and TUI has ever faced. 1 Underlying EBIT (IAS 17), at constant currency rates H1 results at a glance (pro-forma IAS17 basis) EUR million Underlying EBIT 5M FY19 - 302 5M YTD Holiday Experiences - 20 Markets & Airlines + 69 All other segments + 13 Underlying EBIT 5M YTD FY20 at constant currency - 240 excluding special items Special items: Current year: Digital platform opex - 8 Markets & Airlines Prior year: Hedging gain - 29 (Northern Region) Markets & Airlines Current year: Boeing 737 Max - 66 grounding Underlying EBIT 5M YTD FY20 at constant currency - 343 March 2020: Special items: Loss of contribution - 242 Net hedging ineffectiveness - 146 Repatriation costs - 29 Compensation costs - 14 Marella Celebration impairment - 19 Net Boeing 737 Max costs - 6 Other (COVID-19 related) - 14

Underlying EBIT H1 FY20 at constant currency - 813 Foreign exchange translation - 16 Underlying EBIT H1 YTD FY20 at actual rates - 829 IFRS 16 impact + 2 Underlying EBIT H1 FY20 at actual rates (IFRS 16 - 827 basis) COVID-19 development · At our Q1 update on 11 February 2020, there was neither a worldwide travel ban on the horizon nor any indication that the world, and particularly the tourism industry, would come to a standstill. The outbreak in China at the end of December and during the course of January had little to no impact on our key markets. Looking back on previous epidemics, any consumer impact had been very much contained in and limited to the source region of the outbreak. · The outbreak in Italy on 21 February was however followed by an incidence of COVID-19 at one of our partnership hotels in Tenerife. By the beginning of March, we were experiencing lower travel demand, however our year to date bookings remained well above prior year. The further spread of COVID-19 in the following days led to the decision to trigger Force Majeure notices to all third party hotelier partners, enabling either a cancellation or reduction of committed capacity contracts for the remainder of the season. · By the middle of March a number of governments across our key destinations, such as Spain, Mexico and Greece were advising that they would be closing borders as part of their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. As a result, on 15 March, we announced the suspension of the vast majority of our travel programme until further notice. All financial guidance for FY20 was withdrawn at this point. Financial and operational measures as a result of travel suspension Application for and granting of German State Aid · In light of the suspension of operations, it was clear the company would require additional liquidity headroom to help bridge the effects of the pandemic until Summer 2020. TUI applied for State Aid from the German Federal Government on 17 March. Ten days later, on 27 March TUI received a commitment from the German Federal Government for a KfW bridge loan for the amount of EUR 1.8 billion. The EUR 1.8 billion support came in the form of an extension to the pre-existing EUR 1.75bn Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) and was ratified by the existing RCF banking consortium on 8 April. · Under the terms of the loan, the annual dividend will be suspended during the course of the credit line. Both covenants, net leverage and net fixed charge cover, relating to the existing and increased RCF will be suspended for the next 18 months. Covenant testing will resume in September 2021. The largest ever repatriation campaign by TUI · From mid-March, customer service, aviation planning and crisis management teams, alongside in-destination colleagues and flight crew, worked tirelessly round the clock to coordinate the return of customers and colleagues. Over 200,000 customers plus 4,000 colleagues were returned to home countries in the weeks that followed. Additionally, at the request of various foreign ministries, the teams worked hard to also repatriate many non-TUI passengers on rescue flights, who would have otherwise been stranded. Significant fixed cost base actions · Whilst our programme is suspended, significant crisis measures have been taken across the business to reduce cash costs and expenditure to an absolute minimum. From capex, to marketing, to rental and leases, all expenditure has been cut or paused. Strict cost discipline, required during these exceptional circumstances, has been a top priority for the business as a whole. · The largest cost base for the Group is accommodation and having invoked the Force Majeure clause on all hotel contracts, our overall monthly cash cost base has been substantially reduced by more than 70%. Incremental aircraft leases are being renegotiated with our lessors, as have our rental lease agreements with landlords in our Hotels & Resorts business. Cruise ships have been laid up, saving around 50% of monthly costs. · The business took the difficult but necessary decision to reduce staff costs worldwide from April onwards. Short-time work, pay-cuts, furlough, unpaid leave or other staff costs saving measures were applied across the Group, whilst our business is paused. We have participated in government job retention schemes where available, such as in Germany and the UK. These substantial measures across the business have helped to deliver a 50% cost saving in May, with 90% of our employees participating in the above measures. · Due the nature of our advance contracting to secure committed capacity, accommodation and services for the seasons ahead, TUI would typically see a high level of operational leverage. In a normal year c. 63% of our cash costs across the business are deemed to fixed. This equates to a cash outflow range of between EUR 700m to EUR 1,400m per month, the latter during our peak season. · As detailed above, the exceptional shutdown imposed has enabled significant cost reductions during this incomparable crisis period. Having reduced cash costs by more than 70% to an absolute crisis minimum, we expect for the remainder of the financial year a fixed cost cash outflow range of between EUR 250m to EUR 300m per month. Bookings and refund mechanisms · Since the beginning of the measures to mitigate COVID-19, we have seen a material decline in bookings for Summer 2020 as a result of the travel suspension currently in place. We see bookings for Summer 2020 down 36%1, with ASP up 11% and 35%1 of the programme sold to date, down from 59% sold at the same point last year reflecting our cancelled programme from mid-March. · The Markets and Airlines programme across the three regions are on average suspended until middle of June with our Cruise brands on average suspended similarly. Under the European Travel Directive, cash refunds should be provided for holidays cancelled. Many of our source market governments are however considering voucher refund mechanisms or state backed fund solutions as alternatives to cash refunds and subsequently we expect a low to mid-single digit hundred millions per month cash outflow to cover customer refunds relating to cancelled holidays. We see typically, a higher proportion of customers requesting refunds for immediate departures and customers with outer dates, choosing a voucher refund credit or rebooking to a later departure date. Customers who do not wish to take advantage of our vouchers/refund credits with a discount for future booking, remain entitled to a cash refund should their holiday be cancelled. · Holidays remain a high priority for our customers and we see our customers committing early for future seasons. Winter 2020/21 is still very early in the booking cycle however UK bookings are up 8%1 with ASP in line with prior year. Summer 21 bookings are looking positive on small volumes. 1 These statistics are up to 3 May 2020, shown on a constant currency basis and relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk Liquidity position and measures With cash and available facilities as well as a number of liquidity enhancing measures, TUI has sufficient funds to cover the coming months. As at 10 May, TUI AG's total cash and available facilities amounted to EUR 2.1bn. TUI continues to evaluate a variety of options with the aim to best position TUI's balance sheet and liquidity through an extended period of disruption and post crisis. Our liquidity enhancing measures: · Cash cost base reduced to crisis minimum range of between EUR 250m to EUR 300m per month · Capex reduction/postponement from range of between EUR 750m to EUR 900 for FY20 to EUR 440m2 · Adoption of voucher/refund credit mechanism · Tax relief · Closing of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises transaction · Sale and leaseback of assets · Immediate working capital normalisation on recovery of bookings/restart of business 2 pro forma IAS 17 application and pre TUI Cruises' acquisition of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises The Group is strongly focused on rebuilding its solid balance sheet profile post crisis. H2 Outlook TUI has a resilient business model and has shown strong operational performance in recent years. Before the COVID-19 crisis, the business was on track to deliver a strong FY20, despite further costs related to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max. The travel industry has proven to be resilient many times, weathering many macroeconomic shocks throughout the recent decades and has been quick to adapt to macro challenges. We expect travel will be different for the remainder of this year, however we strongly believe our customers will still want to holiday. Online enquiries to our website indicate to us that customers are still actively researching holidays and destinations; customers want to travel as soon as tourism can take off responsibly and safely. We consider ourselves very well positioned to benefit from a recovery post the COVID-19 crisis. Our vertically integrated model enables a fully coordinated restart of the value chain. TUI's trusted brand, direct customer engagement across the full holiday journey and differentiated products are clear USPs for customer post crisis. TUI's market leading position combined with long-standing relationships with suppliers, retail agents and tour operators, means TUI plays an important and critical role in the restart of the industry. The foreign tourism ministries from destinations such as Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, the Balearic Islands, Austria, and Bulgaria are preparing intensively for the return of tourists. The health and wellbeing of both customers and colleagues remain paramount and we are assessing how we can

responsibly adapt to measures so that leisure travel can resume. We are preparing new procedures for the airport process, on board our aircraft, in hotels and on our ships, so that any social distancing recommendations or guidelines can be implemented, without compromising customer enjoyment and travel experience. TUI, alongside our many destination partners, stands ready for a responsible restart and resumption of our travel programme. Acceleration of our strategy post COVID-19 It is clear as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the travel industry will evolve even faster and perhaps more profoundly than many had expected. The world will be different and TUI will be different also. This evolution will see the launch of our global realignment programme. We are reviewing our activities, every business unit and group companies worldwide to identify synergies and where we can be leaner, faster and more efficient. What is crucial now more than ever is to adapt our structures, and review our investments and presence in both markets and destinations. To address costs, we will leverage synergies in areas such as hotel purchasing and exploit further potential within our global IT structures. We are targeting to permanently reduce our overhead cost base by 30% across the entire Group. This will have an impact on potentially 8,000 roles globally that will either not be recruited or reduced. We will be less capital intensive, and we will continue our asset-right strategy in our Hotels & Cruise business which we launched in 2019. We will right-size our airlines and order book, alongside restructuring. We will divest and address non-profitable activities within our business. Driving digitalisation - we will accelerate our Group transformation into a digital platform business. We will expand accommodation only and seat only products as well as increase dynamic packaging options. For our digital platform within Destination Experiences, we will enhance and prioritise the planned transformation. TUI is well positioned to adapt to these opportunities. In order to return to the successful development of the past years after the crisis, we will now implement the realignment quickly. Future TUI will be leaner, less capital intensive and more digital, creating an even stronger and more agile business. Report on changes in expected development On 15 March 2020, the Executive Board of TUI AG withdrew its guidance for financial year 2020 in view of the considerable uncertainties in the assessment of future developments. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will have a considerable impact on the development of Group earnings. Cost savings will only partly compensate for the negative effects. We therefore expect Group turnover and underlying EBIT (IAS 17, at constant currency) to decline significantly compared with the previous year. Structure and strategy of TUI Group Reporting structure See Annual Report 2019 from page 32 The present Half Year Financial Report 2020 is essentially based on TUI Group's reporting structure set out in the Annual Report for 2019. Since the beginning of this financial year, the items of the profit and loss statement of the aircraft leasing companies holding the TUI Group's aircraft and subletting them within the Group have been fully allocated to the airlines using the respective aircraft (Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region). In the previous year's report data, the aircraft leasing companies were fully included in All other segments, while in the 2019 Annual Report, the result from intra-Group subleasing was already allocated to the respective airlines (Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region). The prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly. Group targets and strategy Details see Annual Report 2019 from page 28 TUI Group's strategy set out in the Annual Report 2019 should be continued after the effects of COVID-19 have subsided. Consolidated earnings Turnover EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Hotels & 133.9 131.7 + 1.7 300.2 271.0 + 10.8 Resorts Cruises 243.2 234.2 + 3.8 481.6 424.6 + 13.4 Destination 83.7 144.5 - 42.1 300.4 302.8 - 0.8 Experiences Holiday 460.8 510.4 - 9.7 1,082.2 998.4 + 8.4 Experiences Northern 966.6 1,023.5 - 5.6 2,187.0 2,123.8 + 3.0 Region Central 855.3 934.6 - 8.5 2,209.9 2,224.9 - 0.7 Region Western 480.2 514.3 - 6.6 1,075.1 1,057.4 + 1.7 Region Markets & 2,302.2 2,472.4 - 6.9 5,471.9 5,406.2 + 1.2 Airlines All other 24.9 118.8 - 79.0 84.5 271.8 - 68.9 segments TUI Group 2,787.9 3,101.6 - 10.1 6,638.7 6,676.4 - 0.6 TUI Group 2,792.3 3,101.6 - 10.0 6,593.0 6,676.4 - 1.2 (IAS 17, at constant currency) TUI Group applied IFRS 16 from 1 October 2019. Prior year figures were not adjusted. In order to enhance year-on-year comparability, our internal reporting for the current financial year uses underlying EBIT and underlying EBITDA in line with the rules of IAS 17. Accordingly, the amounts presented for the prior year and the current year do not include the effect of the initial application of IFRS 16. Underlying EBIT (IAS 17) EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Hotels & - 1.2 65.3 n. a. 42.1 134.5 - 68.7 Resorts Cruises - 22.4 59.4 n. a. 26.5 106.4 - 75.1 Destination - 20.3 - 10.2 - 99.0 - 29.4 - 10.4 - 182.7 Experiences Holiday - 44.0 114.4 n. a. 39.1 230.5 - 83.0 Experiences Northern - 313.5 - 125.8 - 149.2 - 424.8 - 183.9 - 131.0 Region Central - 152.1 - 88.0 - 72.8 - 183.5 - 119.6 - 53.4 Region Western - 131.0 - 95.9 - 36.6 - 194.6 - 152.6 - 27.5 Region Markets & - 596.5 - 309.7 - 92.6 - 802.9 - 456.1 - 76.0 Airlines All other - 40.4 - 46.8 + 13.7 - 64.9 - 76.0 + 14.6 segments TUI Group - 680.9 - 242.1 - 181.2 - 828.7 - 301.6 - 174.8 Underlying EBITDA (IAS 17) EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Hotels & 28.6 90.4 - 68.4 101.9 185.1 - 44.9 Resorts Cruises 21.7 79.9 - 72.8 100.4 146.5 - 31.5 Destination - 14.5 - 1.7 - 752.9 - 18.9 - 2.6 - 626.9 Experiences Holiday 35.8 168.6 - 78.8 183.5 329.0 - 44.2 Experiences Northern - 279.1 - 95.7 - 191.6 - 362.6 - 134.5 - 169.6 Region Central - 134.7 - 74.9 - 79.8 - 153.6 - 96.8 - 58.7 Region Western - 116.3 - 80.6 - 44.3 - 167.3 - 130.1 - 28.6 Region Markets & - 530.0 - 251.3 - 110.9 - 683.4 - 361.4 - 89.1 Airlines All other - 45.2 - 23.0 - 96.5 - 59.5 - 46.2 - 28.8 segments TUI Group - 539.5 - 105.7 - 410.4 - 559.4 - 78.5 - 612.6 Segmental performance1 1 Comments on segmental performance based on underlying EBIT IAS 17 at constant currency Holiday Experiences Holiday Experiences EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Turnover 460.8 510.4 - 9.7 1,082.2 998.4 + 8.4 Underlying - 44.0 119.1 n. a. 39.1 230.5 - 83.0 EBIT (IAS 17) Underlying - 26.6 119.1 n. a. 53.6 230.5 - 76.7 EBIT (IAS 17, at constant currency) Hotels & Resorts EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Total 253.8 277.8 - 8.6 582.4 591.3 - 1.5 turnover Turnover 133.9 131.7 + 1.7 300.2 271.0 + 10.8 Underlying - 1.2 65.3 n. a. 42.1 134.5 - 68.7 EBIT (IAS 17) Underlying 18.2 65.3 - 72.1 59.0 134.5 - 56.1 EBIT (IAS 17, at constant currency) Capacity 7,108 7,632 - 6.9 16,634 16,767 - 2.7 hotels total1 ('000) Riu 3,809 4,187 - 9.0 8,199 8,601 - 2.3 Robinson 595 607 - 1.9 1,337 1,284 - 1.2 Blue 1,148 1,072 + 7.1 2,298 2,021 - 5.0 Diamond Occupancy 74 79 - 5 75 77 - 2 rate hotels total2 (in %, variance in % points) Riu 81 86 - 5 82 84 - 2 Robinson 62 64 - 2 67 68 - 1 Blue 73 83 - 10 75 78 - 3 Diamond Average 81 80 + 1.8 73 72 + 1.9 revenue per bed hotels total3 (in EUR ) Riu 73 72 + 1.5 70 69 + 1.5 Robinson 104 105 - 1.7 97 96 + 1.6 Blue 135 139 - 2.7 123 127 - 3.2 Diamond Turnover measures include fully consolidated companies, all other KPIs incl. companies measured at equity. 1 Group owned or leased hotel beds multiplied by opening days per quarter 2 Occupied beds divided by capacity 3 Arrangement revenue divided by occupied beds · At the close of the first half, the majority of our hotels was closed as a result of global COVID-19 measures. A very small number of hotels remained open to host customers awaiting repatriation. From mid-April, all hotels across the portfolio were closed in line with government advice. · Hotels & Resorts delivered both increased occupancies and rate versus prior year on a 5M basis. On a H1 basis, occupancy levels were clearly impacted as a result of shutdown measures in March, resulting in occupancy rate of 75%, down 2%pts year on year. Average rate per bed increased by 2% to EUR 73 on a half year basis. · Hotels & Resorts H1 earnings of EUR 59m were down EUR 75m versus prior

year reflecting lost contribution in March as a result of forced closures from COVID-19. Cruises EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Turnover1 243.2 234.2 + 3.8 481.6 424.6 + 13.4 Underlying - 22.4 59.4 n. a. 26.5 106.4 - 75.1 EBIT (IAS 17) Underlying - 24.3 59.4 n. a. 24.4 106.4 - 77.1 EBIT (IAS 17, at constant currency) Occupancy (in %, variance in % points) TUI Cruises 78 98 - 20 88 99 - 11 Marella 92 99 - 7 96 100 - 4 Cruises Hapag-Lloyd 79 79 - 77 77 - Cruises Passenger days ('000) TUI Cruises 1,243 1,446 - 14.1 2,841 2,818 + 0.8 Marella 585 738 - 20.7 1,366 1,442 - 5.3 Cruises Hapag-Lloyd 112 79 + 41.6 200 150 + 33.0 Cruises Average daily rates2 (in EUR ) TUI Cruises 138 146 - 5.7 142 148 - 4.1 Marella 151 154 - 1.6 146 145 + 1.0 Cruises3 (in GBP) Hapag-Lloyd 654 680 - 3.9 613 639 - 4.1 Cruises 1 No turnover is carried for TUI Cruises as the joint venture is consolidated at equity 2 Per day and passenger 3 Inclusive of transfers, flights and hotels due to the integrated nature of Marella Cruises, in GBP · As the first half came to a close, many of our cruise fleet had curtailed their itineraries and docked as a result of global COVID-19 measures. A small handful of our ships continued with their planned sailings returning all passengers to home countries by early April. · Cruise H1 earnings of EUR 24m were down EUR 82m versus prior year, with TUI Cruises and Marella more notably impacted by lost contribution, compensation costs from cancelled itineraries and rerouting costs throughout March. · Hapag-Lloyd saw less operational disruption due to itinerary type and saw earnings break even in the first half. Destination Experiences EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Total 118.2 191.5 - 38.3 423.7 417.8 + 1.4 turnover Turnover 83.7 144.5 - 42.1 300.4 302.8 - 0.8 Underlying - 20.3 - 5.6 - 262.5 - 29.4 - 10.4 - 182.7 EBIT (IAS 17) Underlying - 20.5 - 5.6 - 266.1 - 29.8 - 10.4 - 186.5 EBIT (IAS 17, at constant currency) · Destination Experiences earnings for the first half declined by EUR 19m versus prior year reflecting lost revenue throughout March, planned investment in building market share and acceleration of its digital platform. Markets & Airlines EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Turnover 2,302.2 2,472.4 - 6.9 5,471.9 5,406.2 + 1.2 Underlying - 596.5 - 300.1 - 98.8 - 802.9 - 456.1 - 76.0 EBIT (IAS 17) Underlying - 597.8 - 300.1 - 99.2 - 801.7 - 456.1 - 75.8 EBIT (IAS 17, at constant currency) Direct 75 74 + 1 73 74 - 1 distributi on mix1,3 (in %, variance in % points) Online 53 53 - 51 52 - 1 mix2,3 (in %, variance in % points) Customers 2,489 2,879 - 13.5 6,265 6,546 - 4.3 ('000)3 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales · Total H1 loss for Markets & Airlines of EUR 802m increased by EUR 346m as a result of lost contribution and costs arising from COVID-19 measures, particularly from the crystallisation of ineffective hedges amounting to EUR 146m, repatriation and compensation costs and separately, aircraft replacement costs relating to the 737 Max. In addition, the prior year benefitted from a EUR 29m hedging gain. · Customer numbers for the H1 period decreased by 4%. Excluding March, customer numbers had increased by 4% versus prior year, reflecting the strong demand across our markets prior to travel restrictions. Northern Region EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Turnover 966.6 1,023.5 - 5.6 2,187.0 2,123.8 + 3.0 Underlying - 313.5 - 121.1 - 158.9 - 424.8 - 183.9 - 131.0 EBIT (IAS 17) Underlying - 314.4 - 121.1 - 159.6 - 422.9 - 183.9 - 130.0 EBIT (IAS 17, at constant currency) Direct 91 92 - 1 91 92 - 1 distributi on mix1 (in %, variance in % points) Online 66 67 - 1 65 67 - 2 mix2 (in %, variance in % points) Customers 969 1,009 - 4.0 2,239 2,246 - 0.3 ('000) 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales · Northern Region H1 underlying EBIT loss increased by EUR 239m versus prior year, predominantly as a result of lost contribution, net ineffective hedges and Boeing 737 Max grounding which incurred a total cost of EUR 194m for the region. The prior year's figure included a EUR 29m hedge gain. Excluding 737 Max and prior year hedging gain, underlying EBIT for the 5M period had improved by 10% versus prior year. Central Region EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Turnover 855.3 934.6 - 8.5 2,209.9 2,224.9 - 0.7 Underlying - 152.1 - 86.9 - 75.0 - 183.5 - 119.6 - 53.4 EBIT (IAS 17) Underlying - 152.1 - 86.9 - 75.0 - 183.6 - 119.6 - 53.5 EBIT (IAS 17, at constant currency) Direct 47 48 - 1 46 49 - 3 distributi on mix1,3 (in %, variance in % points) Online 23 20 + 3 20 20 - mix2,3 (in %, variance in % points) Customers3 774 976 - 20.7 2,196 2,380 - 7.7 ('000) 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales · Central Region H1 underlying EBIT loss increased by EUR 64m versus prior year, predominantly as a result of lost contribution, net ineffective hedges and Boeing 737 Max grounding which incurred a total cost of EUR 96m for the region. Excluding 737 Max, underlying EBIT for the 5M period had improved by 12% versus prior year. Western Region EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Turnover 480.2 514.3 - 6.6 1,075.1 1,057.4 + 1.7 Underlying - 131.0 - 92.1 - 42.2 - 194.6 - 152.6 - 27.5 EBIT (IAS 17) Underlying - 131.3 - 92.1 - 42.6 - 195.1 - 152.6 - 27.9 EBIT (IAS 17, at constant currency) Direct 79 77 + 2 78 77 + 1 distributi on mix1 (in %, variance in % points) Online 62 60 + 2 61 60 + 1 mix2 (in %, variance in % points) Customers 746 894 - 16.5 1,830 1,920 - 4.7 ('000) 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales · Western Region H1 underlying EBIT declined by EUR 42m versus prior year, predominately as a result of lost contribution, net ineffectiveness hedges and Boeing 737 Max grounding which incurred a total cost of EUR 99m for the region. Excluding 737 Max, underlying EBIT for the 5M period had improved by 30% versus prior year. All other segments EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Turnover 24.9 118.8 - 79.0 84.5 271.8 - 68.9 Underlying - 40.4 - 37.4 - 8.0 - 64.9 - 76.0 + 14.6 EBIT (IAS 17) Underlying - 40.6 - 37.4 - 8.6 - 65.3 - 76.0 + 14.1 EBIT (IAS 17, at constant currency) · The result for All other segments improved primarily due to non-inclusion of Corsair winter losses. Financial position and net assets Cash Flow / Net capex and investments / Net debt The TUI Group's operating cash flow was also impacted by the travel restrictions imposed by COVID-19 in March. At the same time, due to the first-time application of IFRS 16, the cash outflow from operating activities no longer included payments for operating leases in the period under review, while the unadjusted previous year's figure still included them. At EUR 728.4m, the reported cash outflow from operating activities therefore matched the previous year's level. In the wake of the first-time application of IFRS 16, the definition of the TUI Group's net financial position for FY20 was adjusted. The liabilities from finance leases pursuant to IAS 17 previously included in financial liabilities will be carried as lease liabilities in accordance with IFRS 16 together with the obligations from leases classified as operating leases under IAS 17 as of FY20. The previous year was not adjusted. Taking this change of presentation into account, the net debt of continuing operations as of 31 March 2020 increased by EUR 2,938.4m to EUR 4,902.5m. Net debt 31.3.2020 31.3.2019 adjusted Var. % Financial debt 2,014.4 3,101.3 - 35.0 thereof finance leases (IAS - 1,526.9 17) Finance lease liabilities 3,922.8 - (IFRS 16) Cash and cash equivalents 1,022.7 1,091.6 - 6.3 Short-term interest-bearing 12.0 45.7 - 73.7 investments Net debt -4,902.5 -1,964.1 - 149.6 Net capex and investments EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Cash gross capex Hotels & 98.0 107.5 - 8.8 170.7 186.6 - 8.5 Resorts Cruises 4.3 53.8 - 92.0 43.5 200.0 - 78.3

Destination 3.7 7.6 - 51.3 7.2 9.6 - 25.0 Experiences Holiday 106.0 169.0 - 37.3 221.4 396.3 - 44.1 Experiences Northern 15.3 19.8 - 22.7 30.9 30.5 + 1.3 Region Central 2.6 8.7 - 70.1 9.0 14.6 - 38.4 Region Western 3.8 9.7 - 60.8 11.9 21.0 - 43.3 Region Markets & 29.2 77.7 - 62.4 60.7 111.4 - 45.5 Airlines* All other 21.7 19.9 + 9.0 39.4 35.9 + 9.7 segments TUI Group 156.9 266.6 - 41.1 321.5 543.6 - 40.9 Net pre 17.6 - 22.4 n. a. - 42.4 - 54.4 + 22.1 delivery payments on aircraft Financial 46.9 85.2 - 45.0 56.9 146.7 - 61.2 investments Divestments 5.0 27.2 - 81.6 - 48.8 15.6 n. a. Net capex 226.5 356.6 - 36.5 - 287.2 651.4 n. a. and investments * Including EUR 7.5m for Q2 and EUR 8.9m for H1 FY20 (Q2 2019: EUR 39.5m, H1 FY19: EUR 45.3m) cash gross capex of the aircraft leasing companies, which - in contrast to the items of the income statement - are allocated to Markets & Airlines as a whole, but not to the individual segments Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region. The decline in net capex and investments in H1 FY20 was mainly driven by the acquisition of the Marella Explorer 2 and the online platform Musement, which was included in previous year's figure. The increase in divestments compared to last year was due to the sale of two German specialist tour operators in Q1 FY20. Assets and liabilities Assets and liabilities 31 Mar 2020 30 Sep 2019 adjusted Var. % Non-current assets 13,944.2 11,951.1 + 16.7 Current assets 4,389.2 4,313.5 + 1.8 Assets 18,333.4 16,264.6 + 12.7 Equity 2,792.3 4,165.6 - 33.0 Provisions 1,847.2 2,204.9 - 16.2 Financial liabilities 2,014.4 2,682.2 - 24.9 Other liabilities 11,679.5 7,211.9 + 61.9 Liabilities 18,333.4 16,264.6 + 12.7 Details see Notes on page 35 ff As at 31 March 2019, TUI Group's balance sheet total amounted to EUR 18.3 bn, up 12.7 % against the level of financial year end 30 September 2019. The equity ratio stood at 15.2%, falling below its level of 25.6% as at 30 September 2019. Comments on the consolidated income statement TUI Group's results reflect the significant seasonal swing in tourism between the winter and summer travel months. The Group seeks to counteract the seasonal swing through a broad range of holiday offerings in the summer and winter season and its presence in different travel markets worldwide with varying annual cycles. The consolidated income statement reflects the seasonality of the tourism business, with negative results generated in the period from October to March. Following a very strong start to financial year 2020, the development of TUI Group's turnover and earnings in the first half was materially impacted by the global travel restrictions launched in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. From mid-March the vast majority of our tour operation, aviation, hotel and cruise operations were abruptly stopped. Income statement of the TUI Group for the period from 1 Oct 2019 to 31 Mar 2020 EUR million Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 H1 Var. % adjuste 2020 2019 d adjus ted Turnover 2,787.9 3,101.6 - 10.1 6,638 6,676 - 0.6 .7 .4 Cost of sales 3,199.9 3,142.8 +1.8 6,970 6,626 +5.2 .9 .9 Gross profit - 412.0 - 41.2 - 900.0 - 49.5 n. a. 332.3 Administrative 245.9 264.3 - 7.0 528.4 531.7 - 0.6 expenses Other income - 0.4 7.4 n. a. 93.1 12.9 +621.7 Other expenses - 1.6 12.6 n. a. 3.7 13.9 - 73.4 Impairment of 19.1 1.1 n. a. 23.5 - 2.8 n. a. financial assets Financial 2.5 22.0 - 88.6 22.4 69.9 - 68.0 income Financial 80.8 29.5 +173.9 150.6 79.1 +90.4 expenses Share of result 3.2 71.4 - 95.5 41.9 106.3 - 60.6 of joint ventures and associates Earnings before - 751.0 - 247.9 - 202.9 - - - income taxes 881.1 383.3 129.9 from continuing operations Income taxes - 10.5 - 70.9 +85.2 - - +62.6 35.2 94.2 Group loss - 740.5 - 176.9 - 318.6 - - - 845.8 289.1 192.6 Group loss - 763.6 - 203.8 - 274.7 - - - attributable to 892.2 343.1 160.0 shareholders of TUI AG Group loss 23.2 26.9 - 13.8 46.4 54.1 - 14.2 attributable to non-controlling interest * Prior-year figures adjusted due to restrospective application of IFRS 15 After Group turnover in the first five months was still around 6% above the prior-year figure, consolidated turnover in H1 delined by 0.6 % year-on-year to EUR 6.6bn. On a constant currency basis, turnover fell by 1.2 % year-on-year in H1 2020. This decline reflects the disposal of Corsair, which was divested in the previous year (H1 2019 revenues: EUR 187.1m) and the travel restrictions from mid-March onwards due to COVID-19. The year-on-year decline in the result from continuing operations was partly driven by lower margins and additional costs for the repatriation of customers following the suspension of business operations in March 2020. In addition, the Group recorded one-off costs totalling EUR 77m related to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max as well as expenses worth EUR 146m for the measurement of ineffective fuel hedges in H1 2020, while the prior year's figures had not included any similar items. On the other hand, a positive effect was attributable to the gain on disposal from the divestment of the German specialist tour operators generated in the first quarter of 2020. Alternative performance measures From FY20, we use 'Underlying EBIT', which is more common in the international sphere, for our management system. Underlying EBITA is therefore no longer be used as a KPI. We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, taxes and result of the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. Unlike the previous KPI EBITA, EBIT by definition includes impairments of goodwill. One-off items carried here include adjustments for income and expense items that reflect amounts and frequencies of occurrence rendering an evaluation of the operating profitability of the segments and the Group more difficult or causing distortions. These items include gains on disposal of financial investments, significant gains and losses from the sale of assets as well as significant restructuring and integration expenses. Any effects from purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments are adjusted. Also, any goodwill impairments would be adjusted in the reconciliation to underlying EBIT. TUI Group applied IFRS 16 from 1 October 2019. Prior year figures were not adjusted. In order to enhance year-on-year comparability, our internal reporting for the current financial year uses underlying EBIT in line with the rules of IAS 17. Accordingly, the amounts presented for the prior year and the current year do not include the effect of the initial application of IFRS 16. A reconciliation to underlying EBIT according to IFRS 16 is shown below: Reconciliation to underlying earnings Reconciliation to underlying EBIT Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % EUR million adjusted adjusted Earnings - 751.0 - 247.9 - 202.9 - 881.1 - 383.3 - 129.9 before income taxes plus: Net 52.7 5.3 894.3 104.7 32.7 220.2 interest expense less / plus: - 1.8 0.5 n. a. - 1.6 2.4 n. a. Expense from the measurement of interest hedges EBIT from - 700.2 - 242.1 - 189.2 - 778.0 - 348.1 - 123.5 continuing operations less / plus: 8.3 13.5 - 38.5 - 71.1 27.3 n. a. Separately disclosed items plus: Expense 11.8 10.1 16.8 22.3 19.3 15.5 from purchase price allocation Underlying - 680.1 - 218.5 - 211.3 - 826.8 - 301.6 - 174.1 EBIT from continuing operations (IFRS 16) Adjustments - 0.8 - n. a. - 1.9 - n. a. IAS 17 / IFRS 16 (IFRS 16 impact) Underlying - 680.9 - 218.5 - 211.6 - 828.7 - 301.6 - 174.8 EBIT from underlying operations (IAS 17) In H1 FY20, separately disclosed items included a gain of disposal of EUR 90.4m of the German specialist tour operators partly offset by restructuring costs in Destination Experiences, Central Region and Western Region. In H1 FY19, one-off payments in connection with the conversion of the pension plan in the United Kingdom to a defined contribution plan and the loss on the Corsair disposal were adjusted. The TUI Group's operating loss adjusted for special items increased by EUR 525.2m to EUR 826.8m in H1 FY20. Key figures of income statement Q2 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 H1 Var. 2020 restate 2020 2019 % d resta ted EBITDAR - 47.9 n. a. - 236.7 n. 404.6 194.0 a.

Operating rental expenses - - 167.9 + 91.6 - - + 14.1 34.9 344.4 89.9 EBITDA - - 120.0 - 248.9 - - - 418.7 228.9 107.7 112. 5 Depreciation/amortisation - - 122.1 - 130.5 - - - less reversals of 281.5 549.1 240.4 128. depreciation* 4 EBIT - - 242.1 - 189.2 - - - 700.2 778.0 348.1 123. 5 Expense from the - 1.8 0.5 n. a. - 1.6 2.4 n. meaurement of interest a. hedges Net interest expense 52.7 5.3 + 894.3 104.7 32.7 + 220. 2 EBT - - 247.9 - 202.9 - - - 751.0 881.1 383.3 129. 9 * on property, plant and equipment, intangible asssets, financial and other assets Other segment indicators Underlying EBIT (IFRS 16) EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Hotels & - 11.3 65.3 n. a. 24.0 134.5 - 82.2 Resorts Cruises - 21.8 59.4 n. a. 26.9 106.4 - 74.7 Destination - 20.0 - 5.6 - 257.1 - 28.9 - 10.4 - 177.9 Experiences Holiday - 53.2 119.1 n. a. 22.1 230.5 - 90.4 Experiences Northern - 309.5 - 121.1 - 155.6 - 415.2 - 183.9 - 125.8 Region Central - 150.6 - 86.9 - 73.3 - 179.5 - 119.6 - 50.1 Region Western - 126.4 - 92.1 - 37.2 - 189.6 - 152.6 - 24.2 Region Markets & - 586.3 - 300.1 - 95.4 - 784.3 - 456.1 - 72.0 Airlines All other - 40.6 - 37.4 - 8.6 - 64.6 - 76.0 + 15.0 segments TUI Group - 680.1 - 218.5 - 211.3 - 826.8 - 301.6 - 174.1 EBIT (IFRS 16) EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Hotels & - 11.3 65.3 n. a. 23.9 134.4 - 82.2 Resorts Cruises - 21.8 59.4 n. a. 26.9 106.4 - 74.7 Destination - 25.5 - 10.2 - 150.0 - 39.1 - 19.8 - 97.5 Experiences Holiday - 58.7 114.4 n. a. 11.8 221.0 - 94.7 Experiences Northern - 313.6 - 125.8 - 149.3 - 423.4 - 203.5 - 108.1 Region Central - 154.9 - 88.0 - 76.0 - 100.5 - 121.8 + 17.5 Region Western - 132.6 - 95.9 - 38.3 - 199.0 - 157.1 - 26.7 Region Markets & - 601.0 - 309.7 - 94.1 - 722.8 - 482.5 - 49.8 Airlines All other - 40.5 - 46.8 + 13.5 - 67.0 - 86.7 + 22.7 segments TUI Group - 700.2 - 242.1 - 189.2 - 778.0 - 348.1 - 123.5 Underlying EBITDA (IFRS 16) EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Hotels & 40.5 90.4 - 55.2 124.3 185.1 - 32.8 Resorts Cruises 22.0 79.9 - 72.5 101.0 146.5 - 31.1 Destination - 12.6 - 1.7 - 641.2 - 15.3 - 2.6 - 488.5 Experiences Holiday 49.9 168.6 - 70.4 210.0 329.0 - 36.2 Experiences Northern - 222.2 - 95.7 - 132.2 - 247.8 - 134.5 - 84.2 Region Central - 110.2 - 74.9 - 47.1 - 103.5 - 96.8 - 6.9 Region Western - 82.0 - 80.6 - 1.7 - 99.5 - 130.1 + 23.5 Region Markets & - 414.3 - 251.3 - 64.9 - 450.7 - 361.4 - 24.7 Airlines All other - 45.2 - 23.0 - 96.5 - 57.4 - 46.2 - 24.2 segments TUI Group - 409.6 - 105.7 - 287.5 - 298.1 - 78.5 - 279.7 EBITDA (IFRS 16) EUR Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Var. % H1 2020 H1 2019 Var. % million adjusted adjusted Hotels & 40.5 90.4 - 55.2 124.2 185.0 - 32.9 Resorts Cruises 22.0 79.9 - 72.5 101.0 146.5 - 31.1 Destination - 15.3 - 3.5 - 337.1 - 19.8 - 6.5 - 204.6 Experiences Holiday 47.2 166.8 - 71.7 205.4 325.1 - 36.8 Experiences Northern - 223.0 - 97.1 - 129.7 - 249.5 - 147.6 - 69.0 Region Central - 112.2 - 75.3 - 49.0 - 21.4 - 97.5 + 78.1 Region Western - 85.7 - 83.1 - 3.1 - 103.8 - 132.0 + 21.4 Region Markets & - 420.8 - 255.5 - 64.7 - 374.6 - 377.1 + 0.7 Airlines All other - 45.1 - 31.2 - 44.6 - 59.8 - 55.6 - 7.6 segments TUI Group - 418.7 - 120.0 - 248.9 - 228.9 - 107.7 - 112.5 Employees 31 March 31 March 2019 Var. % 2020 adjusted Hotels & Resorts 16,655 20,217 - 17.6 Cruises* 347 348 - 0.3 Destination 6,983 6,527 + 7.0 Experiences Holiday Experiences 23,985 27,092 - 11.5 Northern Region 11,458 12,636 - 9.3 Central Region 9,701 10,751 - 9.8 Western Region 5,954 6,129 - 2.9 Markets & Airlines 27,113 29,516 - 8.1 All other segments 2,427 3,527 - 31.2 Total 53,525 60,135 - 11.0 Corporate Governance Composition of the Boards In H1 2020 the composition of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG changed as follows: The term of office of the following four members of the Supervisory Board ended at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 11 February 2020: Valerie Gooding, Janis Kong, Vladimir Lukin and Coline McConville. The re-elected Supervisory Board members were Vladimir Lukin and Coline McConville. María Garaña Corces (Managing Director, Google Professional Services EMEA, Google Global Sales & Operations), and Ingrid-Helen Arnold (President, SAP Data Network, SAP) were newly elected to the Supervisory Board. There were no changes in the composition of TUI AG's Executive Board in H1 FY20. www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/corporate-governance The current, complete composition of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board is listed on our website, where it has been made permanently available to the public. Risk and Opportunity Report Details see Risk Report in our Annual Report 2019, from page 40 Successful management of existing and emerging risks is critical to the long-term success of our business and to the achievement of our strategic objectives. Full details of our risk governance framework and principal risks can be found in the Annual Report 2019. Actively Managed: IT Development & Strategy, Growth Strategy, Integration & Restructuring, Corporate & Social Responsibility, Information Security, Brexit Monitored: Destination Disruption, Customer Demand, Input Cost Volatility, Seasonal Cash flow, Legal & Regulatory Compliance, Health & Safety, Supplier Reliance, Talent & Leadership Development, Joint Venture Partnerships Several principal risks materialised simultaneously as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to travel restrictions across the world, both within the Markets as well as in destination countries. During this period of travel suspension, the Executive Board continues to monitor the key risks, particularly those whose probability of occurrence has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic such as customer demand and those that impact the financial profile (i.e. cost volatility and cash flow) of the Group. There is a material uncertainty as to when the TUI Group's travel activities can be fully re-sumed. The in our view highly unlikely event that tourism operations cannot be resumed in the very long term, this might jeopardise the continuation of the Group's business operations, since the companies of the TUI Group might then not be able to realise their assets and repay their liabilities in the ordinary course of business. The measures described above, such as the utilisa-tion of government aid and the significant reduction of fixed costs, serve to bridge the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Group's liquidity. Additionally TUI Group is continuously reviewing how to restart operations to align to the "new normal" guidelines to be introduced by markets and destination countries once restrictions begin to lift. This is to ensure resumption of activities at the earliest and in the safest manner. Interim Financial Statements Income statement of the TUI Group for the period from 1 Oct 2019 to 31 Mar 2020 EUR million Notes H1 2020 H1 2019 adjusted Turnover (1) 6,638.7 6,676.4 Cost of sales (2) 6,970.9 6,626.9 Gross profit - 332.3 49.5 Administrative expenses (2) 528.4 531.7 Other income (3) 93.1 12.9 Other expenses (4) 3.7 13.9 Impairment of financial assets 23.5 - 2.8 Financial income (5) 22.4 69.9 Financial expenses (5) 150.6 79.1 Share of result of joint ventures (6) 41.9 106.3 and associates Earnings before income taxes from - 881.1 - 383.3 continuing operations Income taxes (7) - 35.2 - 94.2 Group loss - 845.8 - 289.1 Group loss attributable to - 892.2 - 343.1 shareholders of TUI AG Group loss attributable to (8) 46.4 54.1 non-controlling interest Earnings per share

H1 2020 H1 2019 EUR Basic and diluted earnings per share - 1.51 - 0.58 Condensed statement of comprehensive income of the TUI Group for the period from 1 Oct 2019 to 31 Mar 2020 EUR million H1 2020 H1 2019 adjusted Group loss - 845.8 - 289.1 Remeasurements of defined benefit 458.1 - 53.1 obligations and related fund assets Other comprehensive income of - 44.8 - 51.9 companies measured at equity that will not be reclassified Fair value gain/loss on - 8.3 - 0.7 investments in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI Income tax related to items that - 103.1 19.4 will not be reclassified Items that will not be 301.9 - 86.3 reclassified to profit or loss Foreign exchange differences - 160.2 67.4 Cash flow hedges - 444.4 - 342.8 Other comprehensive income of - 5.0 2.6 companies measured at equity that may be reclassified Income tax related to items that 106.6 67.7 may be reclassified Items that may be reclassified to - 503.0 - 205.1 profit or loss Other comprehensive income - 201.1 - 291.4 Total comprehensive income - 1,046.9 - 580.5 attributable to shareholders of - 1,053.6 - 646.6 TUI AG attributable to non-controlling 6.7 66.1 interest Financial position of the TUI Group as at 31 Mar 2020 EUR million Notes 31 Mar 2020 30 Sep 2019 adjusted Assets Goodwill (9) 2,992.7 3,009.2 Other intangible assets 687.8 710.7 Property, plant and (10) 3,753.6 5,810.7 equipment Right-of-use assets (11) 3,867.3 - Investments in joint 1,472.5 1,507.6 ventures and associates Trade and other (19) 96.7 60.9 receivables Derivative financial (19) 45.4 43.9 instruments Other financial assets (19) 30.6 43.0 Touristic payments on 153.1 183.7 account Other non-financial 631.1 369.9 assets Income tax assets 9.6 9.6 Deferred tax assets 203.7 202.0 Non-current assets 13,944.2 11,951.1 Inventories 108.5 114.7 Trade and other (19) 631.6 876.4 receivables Derivative financial (19) 326.7 303.8 instruments Other financial assets (19) 12.0 31.1 Touristic payments on 1,164.2 908.7 account Other non-financial 137.9 131.5 assets Income tax assets 177.0 155.7 Cash and cash equivalents (19) 1,022.7 1,741.5 Assets held for sale (12) 808.5 50.0 Current assets 4,389.2 4,313.5 Total assets 18,333.4 16,264.6 EUR million Notes 31 Mar 2020 30 Sep 2019 adjusted Equity and liabilities Subscribed capital 1,505.8 1,505.8 Capital reserves 4,207.5 4,207.5 Revenue reserves - 3,637.6 - 2,259.2 Equity before 2,075.7 3,454.2 non-controlling interest Non-controlling interest 716.6 711.4 Equity (18) 2,792.3 4,165.6 Pension provisions and (13) 783.2 1,035.6 similar obligations Other provisions 747.1 775.0 Non-current provisions 1,530.3 1,810.6 Financial liabilities (14), (19) 1,655.9 2,457.6 Lease liabilities (15) 3,113.5 - Derivative financial (19) 151.0 59.1 instruments Other financial (19) 19.5 18.8 liabilities Other non-financial 117.2 100.1 liabilities Income tax liabilities 74.7 70.9 Deferred tax liabilities 192.4 226.9 Non-current liabilities 5,324.3 2,933.5 Non-current provisions 6,854.7 4,744.2 and liabilities Pension provisions and (13) 31.1 32.4 similar obligations Other provisions 285.8 361.9 Current provisions 316.9 394.3 Financial liabilities (14), (19) 358.5 224.6 Lease liabilities (15) 809.3 - Trade payables (19) 1,840.0 2,873.8 Derivative financial (19) 630.0 157.1 instruments Other financial (16), (19) 1,457.9 89.6 liabilities Touristic advance (16) 2,181.0 2,911.2 payments received Other non-financial 438.5 519.3 liabilities Income tax liabilities 62.5 81.9 Current liabilities 7,777.8 6,857.4 Liabilities related to (17) 591.8 103.1 assets held for sale Current provisions and 8,686.4 7,354.9 liabilities Total provisions and 18,333.4 16,264.6 liabilities Condensed statement of changes in Group equity for the period from 1 Oct 2019 to 31 Mar 2020 EUR million Subscribed Capital Revenue Equity Non-controlling Total capital reserve reserve before interest s s non-co ntroll ing intere st Balance as at 1,505.8 4,207.5 - 3,454. 711.4 4,165 30 Sep 2019 2,259.2 2 .6 (adjusted) Adoption of - - - 8.0 - 8.0 - - 8.0 IFRS 16 Balance as at 1,505.8 4,207.5 - 3,446. 711.4 4,157 1 Oct 2019 2,267.2 2 .6 Dividends - - - 318.1 - - 0.2 - 318.1 318.3 Share-based - - 1.6 1.6 - 1.6 payment schemes Effects on the - - - 0.3 - 0.3 - 1.3 - 1.6 acquisition of non-controllin g interest Group loss - - - 892.2 - 46.4 - 892.2 845.8 Foreign - - - 120.5 - - 39.7 - exchange 120.5 160.2 differences Financial - - - 8.3 - 8.3 - - 8.3 assets at FVOCI Cash Flow - - - 444.4 - - - Hedges 444.4 444.4 Remeasurements - - 458.1 458.1 - 458.1 of defined benefit obligations and related fund assets Other - - - 49.8 - 49.8 - - comprehensive 49.8 income of companies measured at equity Taxes - - 3.5 3.5 - 3.5 attributable to other comprehensive income Other - - - 161.4 - - 39.7 - comprehensive 161.4 201.1 income Total - - - - 6.7 - comprehensive 1,053.6 1,053. 1,046 income 6 .9 Balance as at 1,505.8 4,207.5 - 2,075. 716.6 2,792 31 Mar 2020 3,637.6 7 .3 Condensed statement of changes in Group equity for the period from 1 Oct 2018 to 31 Mar 2019 (adjusted) EUR million Subscribed Capital Revenue Equity Non-controlling Total capital reserve reserve before interest s s non-co ntroll ing intere st Balance as at 1,502.9 4,200.5 - 3,640. 634.8 4,275 30 Sep 2018 2,062.6 8 .6 Adoption of - - 5.8 5.8 - 5.8 IFRS 9 Balance as at 1,502.9 4,200.5 - 3,646. 634.8 4,281 1 Oct 2018 2,056.8 6 .4 Dividends - - - 423.3 - - - 423.3 423.3 Share-based - - 3.0 3.0 - 3.0 payment schemes Effects on the - - - - 3.5 3.5 acquisition of non-controllin g interest Group loss - - - 343.2 - 54.1 - 343.2 289.1

TUI AG, based in Hanover and Berlin, Germany, is TUI Group's parent company and a listed corporation under German law. The shares in the Company are traded on the London Stock Exchange and the Hanover and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of TUI AG and its subsidiaries cover the period from 1 October 2019 to 31 March 2020. The interim consolidated financial statements are prepared in euros. Unless stated otherwise, all amounts are stated in million euros (EUR m). The interim consolidated financial statements were released for publication by the Executive Board of TUI AG on 11 May 2020. Accounting principles Declaration of compliance The interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2020 comprise the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the interim Group management report in accordance with section 115 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG). The interim consolidated financial statements were prepared in conformity with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the relevant Interpretations of the IFRS Interpretation Committee (IFRS IC) for interim financial reporting applicable in the European Union. In accordance with IAS 34, the Group's interim financial statements are published in a condensed form compared with the consolidated annual financial statements and should therefore be read in combination with TUI AG's consolidated financial statements for financial year 2019. The interim financial statements were not reviewed or audited by an auditor. Going concern report according to the UK Corporate Governance Code The TUI Group covers its daily working capital requirements by means of cash holdings, credit approvals and bank loans. As at 31 March 2020, the TUI Group's net debt (financial liabilities plus lease liabilities less cash and cash equivalents and less short-term interest-bearing investments) totalled EUR 4,902.5m (EUR 909.6m as at 30 September 2019). The increase in net debt compared with the end of the financial year was primarily attributable to the increase in lease liabilities of EUR 2.3bn recognised in the balance sheet due to the first-time application of IFRS 16 as at 1 October 2019 and the typical seasonal cash outflows, in particular in the tour operators. In addition, the unforeseen suspension of our tour operator, airline, hotel and cruise business due to the worldwide travel restrictions imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19 from mid-March 2020 onwards is currently significantly affecting the TUI Group's earnings and liquidity development. As at 31 March 2020, the following significant financial liabilities and credit facilities existed: · A 2016/21 bond with a nominal value of EUR 300.0m, issued by TUI AG and maturing in October 2021, · EUR 758.0m from the use of an external revolving credit facility (RCF) totalling EUR 1.75bn (including guarantees) with a term until July 2022 to manage the liquidity of the Group due to the seasonality of the cash flows, · Schuldschein with a maximum term until July 2028 with a nominal value of EUR 425.0m, issued by TUI AG, · short-term euro commercial papers with a volume of EUR 204.9m, · further liabilities to banks in the amount of EUR 304.8m and · Leasing liabilities in the amount of EUR 3,922.8m. On 17 March 2020, TUI applied for state aid from the German government in the framework of the state COVID-19 programmes to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic until normal business operations can be resumed. On 27 March 2020, TUI received the approval of the German government for a bridging loan of EUR 1.8bn from KfW with a term until July 2022, which will increase TUI's existing revolving credit line with its banks. The contract was signed by the existing RCF bank consortium on 8 April 2020. The granting of the RCF and the new KfW credit line is subject to compliance with certain financial covenants for leverage and interest coverage. The review of these covenants is suspended for the next 18 months. Tests of the covenants will be resumed in September 2021. One of the conditions of the KfW loan is that TUI AG will not pass a resolution to pay a dividend during the term of the bridging loan. During the suspension of the travel programmes, capital expenditures and investments were suspended in all Group companies and the monthly cash fixed cost base was reduced to EUR 250m to EUR 300m. Many of our key markets have adopted voucher refund mechanism alongside cash refunds for holidays cancelled and subsequently we expect a low to mid-single digit hundred millions per month cash outflow to cover customer refunds relating to cancelled holidays. The scenario used to assess the going concern assumption is that the various Group divisions will be able to gradually resume their programs in the further course of the calendar year. The situation of the Group and the development of the travel restrictions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic are continuously monitored and evaluated by the Executive Board. A large number of measures are currently being worked on to ensure the Group's going concern status. This includes measures for the event that travel restrictions last longer than anticipated by us. On the basis of the assumptions outlined above, we expect that the TUI Group currently has and will continue to have sufficient funds, resulting both from borrowing and from operating cash flows, to meet its payment obligations for the foreseeable future and to ensure the going concern principle accordingly. In conformity with Rule C1.3 of the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Executive Board con-firms that it considers it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in prepar-ing the consolidated financial interim statements. Accounting and measurement methods The preparation of the interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and judgements that affect the reported values of assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities as at the balance sheet date and the reported values of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. One of the key assumptions made in this respect is that our Group segments and businesses will be able to successively resume their programmes in the further course of the calendar year. Following a transition period, the Group's business performance is expected to return to the level planned prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actual development may deviate from these estimates. The accounting and measurement methods adopted in the preparation of the interim financial statements as at 31 March 2020 are materially consistent with those followed in preparing the previous consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 30 September 2019, with the exception of the initial application of new or amended standards, as outlined below. The income taxes were recorded based on the best estimate of the weighted average tax rate that is expected for the whole financial year. Newly applied standards Since the beginning of financial year 2020, TUI has initially applied the following standards and interpretations amended or newly issued by the IASB on a mandatory basis: New applied standards in financial year 2020 Standard Applicable from Amendments Impact on financial statements IFRS 16 1.1.2019 IFRS 16 replaces The new Leases the current IAS standard 17 and its has interpretations. significant For lessees, effects on

