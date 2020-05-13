

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are set to open lower on Wednesday amid renewed U.S.-China trade tensions after reports the U.S. Senate may pass a bill sanctioning certain Chinese officials over human rights abuses against Muslim minorities.



In addition, a leading U.S. Republican senator on Tuesday proposed legislation that would authorize President Donald Trump to impose far-reaching sanctions on China if it fails to give a full account of events leading to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.



The range of sanctions include asset freezes, travel bans and visa revocations, as well as restrictions on loans to Chinese businesses by U.S. institutions and bans on U.S. listings by Chinese firms.



Elsewhere, there are growing fears China will launch a third economic strike on Australia in response to Canberra's backing of an investigation into the origins of Covid-19.



China announced new tariffs of up to 80 percent on Australian barley imports and banned beef imports from four firms amid souring relations between the two nations.



Asian markets fell after Wall Street logged its biggest loss since the start of the month overnight on worries that lifting coronavirus lockdowns could lead to a second wave of infections.



The downside, however, was capped amid fresh hopes of economic stimulus from China, Japan and the U.S.



The dollar fell ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on the state of the economy and oil prices declined in Asian deals on industry data showing a rise in U.S. crude inventories, while gold gained ground on safe-haven demand.



Quarterly national accounts, industrial production and foreign trade figures from the U.K. are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area industrial production for March. Output is expected to fall 12.1 percent on a monthly basis after easing 0.1 percent in February.



U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, warned of 'suffering and death' if the country reopens prematurely.



Fauci also said that the U.S. is moving in the right direction but does not have 'by any means total control of this outbreak.'



The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1.9 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 lost around 2.1 percent.



European stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors weighed risks from many countries starting to lift lockdown restrictions.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.3 percent. The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index shed 0.4 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

