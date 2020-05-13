The global instant coffee market is expected to grow by USD 8.88 billion as per Technavio. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005711/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Instant Coffee Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Instant Coffee Market Analysis Report by Product (spray-dried and freeze-dried) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-instant-coffee-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the popularity of instant coffee among millennials. In addition, the increasing number of new product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the instant coffee market.

The increasing popularity of instant coffee among millennials, particularly in China and the US, will drive the global instant coffee market during the forecast period. In addition, the increased spending power of millennials will be a major trend influencing the positive market growth. Flavored instant drinks are also in high demand among millennial consumers. Thus, vendors are offering new products that are targeted at this demography. For instance, Starbucks launched three new products as part of its Cold Craft range. These products are Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew, Cold Brew Vanilla Sweet Cream, and Cappuccino Freddo.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Instant Coffee Companies:

ITC Ltd.

ITC Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as FMCG, hotels, paperboards and packaging, and agri business. Key products offered by the company include Sunbean Beaten Coffee and Sunbean Gourmet Coffee.

Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV

Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV is one of the major vendors in the global hot drinks market and has several brands featuring products like packaged black tea, ground coffee, instant coffee, loose tea leaves, and green tea. Some of the brands of the company are Damasco, DOUWE EGBERTS, CAFÉ PRIMA, CAFFE HAG, and MAXWELL HOUSE.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as beverage concentrates, packaged beverages, Latin America beverages, and coffee systems. Key products offered by the company include Café au Lait and Vanilla Cinnamon Latte.

Luigi Lavazza Spa

Luigi Lavazza Spa has business operations under two segments, such as coffee and coffee machines. Key products offered by the company include Caffè Espresso and Espresso Decaffeinato.

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group operates its business through two segments, such as coffee and coffee machines. Key products offered by the company include Premium Coffee Sticks and Decaffeinated Coffee Sticks, under the brand name Boncafé.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Instant Coffee Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Spray-dried

Freeze-dried

Instant Coffee Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key leading countries

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005711/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/