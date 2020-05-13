Former Microsoft Western Europe and France Executive to Lead EMEA Sales Strategy and Grow International Partner Network to Continue SaaS Management Platform Company's Aggressive Growth

CoreView, the only intelligent SaaS Management Platform (SMP), today announced that Claude Demolis has joined the company as vice president, EMEA. Effective immediately, Demolis is responsible for driving the Company's aggressive growth strategy and partner network within the EMEA market.

Prior to joining CoreView, Demolis worked at Microsoft EMEA, Western Europe for more than 20 years where he developed a systematic approach to sales and marketing for the largest enterprise software company's cloud and SaaS offerings. In his role, Demolis led a team that executed hyper-growth strategies within the European market. He also served as the president and CEO of Boxofeast, a mobile technologies and digital marketing services company that helps businesses increase customer acquisition, retention, and conversion.

"Claude's extensive experience within the Microsoft ecosystem makes him a perfect fit for our organization," said Don Mulroy, chief revenue officer at CoreView. "Claude will leverage the business acumen and contacts developed through years of leading effective SaaS sales initiatives for the largest enterprise software vendor in the world. We're excited to have him lead our EMEA team's new business efforts and build our international partner network to accelerate market penetration for our industry-leading SaaS Management Platform."

CoreView's flagship SaaS Management Platform (SMP) is a critical tool for IT leaders tasked with managing the costs and security risks of their company's cloud environment. The SMP provides companies with actionable insights that help them better manage their Microsoft 365 environment, including automated application adoption campaigns leveraging "Just-In-Time" Learning (JITL) videos, role-based access controls (RBAC), and granular tools that prevent the use of unauthorized applications.

"In a time where IT leaders are making a concerted effort to maximize their investments' ROI and minimize costs, CoreView is a powerful solution that does both," said Demolis. "The company's SMP is not only perfectly positioned to capitalize on the current SaaS and cloud needs of modern enterprises but set up to succeed in the future as more businesses begin their digital transformation. I'm excited to get started and capitalize on this unique market opportunity."

To learn more about CoreView and its SaaS management platform for Office 365, visit: www.coreview.com.

About CoreView

CoreView provides the most powerful SaaS management platform (SMP) to help organizations avoid security risks, cut operating costs, and improve productivity. CoreView combines actionable visibility with granular management capabilities in a single-pane interface to increase productivity of Microsoft 365 and other SaaS applications. For more information on CoreView, visit: www.coreview.com and follow us on Twitter (@CoreView_Inc) and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005862/en/

Contacts:

Tim Morin, fama PR

Coreview@famapr.com

1-617-986-5025