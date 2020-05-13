Press Release

13 May 2020

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Appointment of Peter Hein as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today that Peter Hein has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 18, 2020. The recruitment process for a permanent CFO is ongoing. As previously announced, Michaela Gertz will leave the position as CFO at Immunicum during the second quarter.

"I am pleased that Peter, with his broad background from the life sciences industry combined with a deep financial knowledge has agreed to join Immunicum at this time. This facilitates a seamless transition with the support of Michaela and sufficient time to continue our search for a permanent position," said Alex Karlsson-Parra, acting CEO of Immunicum.

Peter Hein joins Immunicum with extensive experience from leading positions in the life science industry. He served as CFO at Q-Med, Biolipox (Orexo) and Vice President and CFO at BioArctic AB. He has also held the position of CFO and CEO at Granngården. Mr. Hein also brings experience in business and finance from companies including Eriksson and Swedish Match.

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)

