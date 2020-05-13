World High Life PLC Announces Love Hemp New Product Development Update

Wholly Owned Subsidiary Advances Love Hemp Immune Line to Meet Growing Demand

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp Ltd ("Love Hemp"), continues to focus on new product development to drive sales growth and reach customers.

The importance of the Love Hemp brand's ability to be flexible and agile whilst responding to consumer needs has never been more apparent, with Love Hemp Immune launching six-months ahead of schedule, whilst the brand's global online retailer, CBDOilsUK has expanded its portfolio with the launch of one of the most affordable collections of CBD capsules and oils available to-date, 2020 Botanics.

Love Hemp New Product Development Highlights

London-based CBD product pioneers, Love Hemp launched Love Hemp Immune, developed to support the body's natural immune systems, containing vitamins and minerals

developed to support the body's natural immune systems, containing vitamins and minerals Made with the highest quality ingredients, including a combination of CBD, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Bilberry extract - all essential supplements that support a healthy immune system

Love Hemp Immune is available in a 100ml atomiser spray as well as a capsule format

CBDOilsUK New Product Development Highlights

Love Hemp's global online retailer, CBDOilsUK is expanding its product portfolio with the launch of its new CBD range, 2020 Botanics - five new products ranging from high to low strength in both capsule and oil formats

- five new products ranging from high to low strength in both capsule and oil formats 2020 Botanics has been developed for quality and affordability, with all products certified 100% THC-free and comes in a precise CBD concentration

has been developed for quality and affordability, with all products certified 100% THC-free and comes in a precise CBD concentration The products have been specifically created to meet the need for a more affordable CBD oil for both first-time and long-term users without compromising on quality

2020 Botanics is available in 5,000mg, 1,500mg and 500mg CBD drops as well as 1,500mg and 500mg CBD capsules, all suitable for both vegetarians and vegans

Tony Calamita, CEO at Love Hemp commented: "Right from the start we have been passionate about creating the UK's leading range of trusted CBD products with new product development at its heart. We were the first brand in the UK to launch a functional spring water infused with CBD, as well as a CBD infused face mask. We are committed to developing products that ensure everyone has access to the supplements they need."

