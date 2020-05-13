

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRHKF.PK, UDIRF.PK), a German telecommunication service provider, reported that its first-quarter Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA declined to 164.0 million euros from the prior year's 168.5 million euros. The decline was due to one-offs from integration projects and initial costs for the establishment of the 5G network as well as negative effects from regulatory decisions and the temporary change in usage behaviour as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis.



Earnings per share was 0.50 euros, unchanged from previous year, despite special effects.



Revenues rose by 4.2 percent to 940.7 million euros from 902.5 million euros in the previous year.



The company expects further customer growth for the year 2020 as a whole.



The company confirmed its forecast and expects revenues and EBITDA to remain unchanged at approximately the same level as last year, due to the uncertainties in the overall economic framework conditions resulting from the coronavirus crisis.



