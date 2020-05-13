

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc (SPX.L) issued a trading update in respect of the four months ended 30th April 2020. On an organic and reported basis, Group operating profit is behind the comparable four-month period in 2019, although operating margins remained above 21% over that period due to the cost containment actions.



The Group noted that, all of its production facilities remain open, with most running split shifts to increase social distancing as well as disinfecting between shifts.



The Group currently anticipates that the full year drop through of total revenue decline to operating profit in 2020 will be contained to around 45%.



