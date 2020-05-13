

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Technology company Sage Group Plc (SGE.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before income tax climbed to 275 million pounds from last year's 198 million pounds. Underlying profit before tax was 205 million pounds, same as last year.



Basic earnings per share were 20.56 pence, up 44.9 percent from last year's 14.19 pence. Underlying earnings per share were 13.75 pence, compared to 13.78 pence a year ago.



Operating Profit climbed 37.9 percent to 289 million pounds, and organic operating profit grew 3 percent to 213 million pounds.



Revenue increased 1.9 percent to 975 million pounds from 957 million pounds last year. Organic revenue grew 5.7 percent.



Further, the company announced interim dividend growth of 2.5 percent to 5.93 pence, reflecting strong business performance and cash generation.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'While the Group has performed well in the first half, it is too early to quantify with confidence the impact of the pandemic on Sage's financial performance for the full year. We continue to expect, as we indicated in our trading update on 6 April, that organic recurring revenue growth will be below the previously guided range of 8 percent to 9 percent, and that the decline in other revenue (SSRS and processing) will accelerate significantly in the second half, with an associated impact on margin.'



In April trading, new customer acquisition was roughly half the level previously expected.



In the context of a more challenging growth environment, the company is implementing a range of mitigating actions to manage costs and cash in the near-term.



At this point, Sage does not intend to make any redundancies in response to the economic environment, and do not intend to furlough any colleagues or make use of government support programmes.



