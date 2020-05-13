Combined with Network Management Center (NMC) functionality, formal certification and training delivers new business opportunities and frictionless collaboration

project44, the global leader in advanced visibility for shippers and logistics service providers, today announced a new formal certification to award a seal of approval to the top performing over-the-road carriers in Europe. Online training and tools to prepare for a certification process will be available late May. The company initiated the global certification process for their over-the-road carrier network in April this year.

Built as the industry's connective tissue, project44 provides instant access to the most expansive and highest performing multimodal global network. This includes connections to more than 760 telematics providers, representing 94% of the European market, and connections to 2.4 million drivers and 2 million trucks in Europe. Approximately 5000 European truckload carriers are consistently tracking over 90% compliance. To achieve best in class performance metrics, project44 has implemented extensive best practices guidelines and educational programming with over the road carrier groups as well as telematics providers.

"Coop operates with more than 1,000 stores who all need deliveries on a weekly basis. For us to have the most efficient supply chain, we lacked an end-to-end overview of our carrier and subcontractor deliveries," said Kennet Thorsen, Senior Distribution Manager of Coop Denmark A/S. "Our organization leveraged project44's robust carrier network and world-class onboarding process to rapidly increase the ROI of our technology investment, streamline operations and better meet service goals towards our stores."

Since its initial launch in 2017, the NMC has provided carriers with instant access to over 300 global retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and logistics service providers, representing $57B of managed freight. While providing the opportunity for new business and revenue growth, project44 helps carriers increase their operating efficiencies and streamline the data sharing process.

"Strong technology and quality data are essential for our success," said Kristian Kaas Mortensen, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Girteka Logistics, a Europe's leading asset-based transport company that delivers over 730,000 full truck loads annually.

Mortensen added, "We could never fulfill our mission with yesterday's technology that's why all our trucks and our subcontractors' trucks are connected to project44. Visibility and collaboration between us, our customers and our subcontractors are key in today's world."

"An extensive and high-performing carrier network and global multimodal optionality are critical at all times," said Tommy Barnes, Head of Global Network Partnerships at project44. "By investing into the depth, breadth, and quality of our network, we continue delivering on our commitment to end-to-end visibility and frictionless collaboration that increase efficiency and profitability for the entire transportation ecosystem."

project44 is the world's leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. project44 received the 2020 SAP Pinnacle Award as the Cloud Partner Integration of the Year. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

