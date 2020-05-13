The global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is expected to grow by USD 2.06 billion as per Technavio. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), Application (Drinking water, Wastewater, Industrial water, and Others), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the benefits of UV disinfection equipment. In addition, the rising concerns over freshwater scarcity are anticipated to boost the growth of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market.

End-users are increasingly adopting UV disinfectant technology due to its various benefits compared to conventional chlorine disinfection systems. Unlike chlorine disinfectant systems, UV disinfectant technology is easy to store and install and offers a chemical-free system. Also, UV disinfectant technology disinfects the water much faster than other technologies as the UV light kills microorganisms in a shorter time. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market.

Major Five Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Companies:

Advanced UV Inc.

Advanced UV Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a range of products such as AUV-ST Disinfection Ozone Destruction Series equipment that provides an efficient and chemical-free alternative to multiple applications that are sensitive to microbial contamination and oxidation by ozone.

American Ultraviolet Inc.

American Ultraviolet Inc. operates its business through segments such as Curing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions, Germicidal Solutions, Coating Solutions, Press Specialities Solutions, AETEK Solutions, and LESCO Solutions. The company offers a range of mobile room UVC germicidal solutions such as ARTZ 2.0 Mobile UVC solutions, MRS45-12 Mobile UV Unit, and MRS33-8 Mobile UV Unit among others for healthcare applications.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp. operates its business through segments such as Water, Liquid and Wastewater, Air, Surface, Room Air and Air Duct, and Lamps, Safety Shields, Ballasts, Quartz, LampHolders, Parts and Accessories. The company offers a range of air surface, room air, air duct disinfection equipment such as AeroLogic UV Air Duct Disinfection, Sanidyne Ultraviolet Portable Area Sanitizer, and Nutripure Ultraviolet Sanitary Conditioner among others.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers ultraviolet (UV) drinking water disinfection equipment through its subsidiary, Trojan Technologies.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC operates its business through segments such as Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies. The company offers a complete range of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection solutions such as Barrier M UV generators for Aquatics water treatment, Barrier M UV generators for disinfection of drinking water, and Barrier S UV Generators for industrial, commercial, aquatic and high-purity applications.

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Drinking water

Wastewater

Industrial water

Others

