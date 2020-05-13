

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Oil plc. (PMO.L, PMOIY.PK) reported Wednesday that its production averaged 70.1 kboepd to end of April, impacted by a recent unplanned Catcher outage and cessation of Huntington production.



For fiscal 2020, the company now expects production of 65-70 kboepd, down from previously expected production of 70-75 kboepd.



The company noted that Tolmount schedule was impacted by COVID-19 with first gas now expected in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.



The company projects broadly free cash flow neutral for full year 2020 at current forward curve.



As previously announced, the AGM has been deferred to June 25 in light of the Government's public health instructions and stay at home measures regarding COVID-19.



Tony Durrant, Chief Executive, said, 'We are proactively managing the business in these challenging times... We continued to generate free cash flow during the period and, based on the current forward curve, expect to be broadly free cash flow neutral for the full year, benefitting from our hedging programme and action taken to reduce our expenditure.'



