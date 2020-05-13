DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: VERBUND AG / Release of Financial
Reports
VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report
2020-05-13 / 09:00
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
*Report Type: Interim report Q1*
Language: German
Address:
https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin
anzpublikationen/de/2020/verbund-zwischenbericht-quartal-1-2020-deutsch.ashx
Language: English
Address:
https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin
anzpublikationen/en/2020/verbund-interim-report-quarter-1-2020-englisch.ashx
2020-05-13 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.verbund.com
End of News DGAP News Service
1043193 2020-05-13
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresMay 13, 2020 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)
