Technicolor's Q1 results reflect limited COVID-19 impact, which will show more markedly in Q2. Q1 disruption to Connected Home's Chinese supply chain is now broadly resolved, while lower activity in Production Services' Film and Episodic visual special effects (VFX) had been flagged previously. Connected Home is seeing good US broadband demand, while Production Services is being hit by the industry's cessation of live action filming. The group is on track to achieve run-rate cost savings of €100m by end FY20 and has identified a further €75m over the earlier €150m target for the next three years. Management anticipates reinstating guidance prior to the planned €300m equity fund raise and our estimates remain under review.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...