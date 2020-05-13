End Stage Renal Disease Market Size Worth $172.0 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global end stage renal disease market size is anticipated to reach USD 172.0 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of patients suffering from kidney failure or end stage renal disease and rising prevalence of hypertension and diabetes are driving the market for end stage renal disease.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is one of the major causes of increase in the kidney failure rates among patients. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 37 million people in U.S suffer from CKD, whereas globally more than 500 million people (12-18% of world population) are affected. Moreover, at present, the highest prevalence rate of CKD is in China, U.S., Taiwan, Japan, Germany, France, Belgium, Africa, and Rest of Asia. It is also estimated that the number of cases of end stage renal disease or CKD will increase among the elderly population, especially in developing countries, such as China, India, and countries in Africa.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on treatment, the dialysis segment dominated the market for end stage renal disease in 2019 owing to its ease of use and emergency convenience

Asia Pacific led the market in 2019 owing to the large population of patients with CKD/ESRD and higher incidence of hypertension and diabetes in the region

Key players operating in the market include Nipro Corporation; Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA; Baxter International, Inc.; Medtronic Plc; B. Braun Melsungen AG; BD; Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd; Cantel Medical; Nikkiso Co., Ltd; and JMS Co. Ltd.

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "End Stage Renal Disease Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment (Transplantation, Dialysis), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/end-stage-renal-disease-market

Technological advancements in the treatment of renal failure is another factor expediting the overall market growth. For instance, wearable artificial kidney (WAK) is a portable dialysis device designed to enable patients to live healthier as it controls blood pressure, improves clearance of wastes from the blood, and allows end stage renal disease or CKD patient for a less strict diet, resulting in lower fluid weight gain with less stress on the heart. Thus, WAK has the potential to reduce mortality in dialysis patients, thereby improving an end stage renal disease patient's quality of life. The WAK prototypes designed and patented by innovative firms have been approved for human clinical trials by the U.S. FDA in 2016 with great success.

Key players in the market for end stage renal disease include Nipro Corporation; Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA; Baxter International, Inc.; Medtronic Plc; B. Braun Melsungen AG; BD; Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd; Cantel Medical; Nikkiso Co., Ltd; and JMS Co. Ltd. For instance, in October 2019, Fresenius Medical Care has received breakthrough device designation by U.S. FDA for its new hemodialysis machine that aims to prevent blood clotting without the use of any medication.

Grand View Research has segmented the global end stage renal disease market on the basis of treatment and region:

End Stage Renal Disease Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Transplantation



Dialysis



Peritoneal Dialysis





Hemodialysis





Wearable Artificial Kidney

End Stage Renal Disease Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

