SSH.COM Rises from "Challenger" to "Leader" Across All Categories in 2020

SSH.COM today announced that it has been named an "Overall Leader" in the latest iteration of KuppingerCole's Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management (PAM).

The Leadership Compass provides a detailed analysis of the PAM market and its key players to help information security leaders find the right vendors and products that best fit their cybersecurity needs. For its 2020 report, KuppingerCole evaluated 25 vendors across three Leadership categories: Product Leadership, Innovation Leadership and Market Leadership.

In addition to earning the prestigious position of "Overall Leader," SSH.COM was also named a Leader in all three Leadership categories, as well as all correlated matrix categories including Market Champions (the Market/Product matrix), Technology Leaders (the Product/Innovation matrix), and Big Ones (the Innovation/Market matrix).

"To be recognized as a Leader across the multiple dimensions of KuppingerCole's Leadership Compass is an invaluable endorsement of our PrivX solution. Our rise to one of the Leaders, from the Challenger position last year, represents our upward trajectory in the PAM market and is something we are incredibly proud of," said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.COM. "We believe our approach to access management is truly unique, bringing both security and operational advantages to organizations looking for a lean and agile PAM software for hybrid cloud IT."

SSH.COM's PrivX also received a "Positive" rating in nearly every rating category, including Security, Functionality, Deployment, Interoperability, Usability, Innovativeness, Market Position and Financial Strength.

PrivX is lean, quick-to-implement and easy-to-use access management software for privileged access to on-premise and cloud environments. PrivX helps clients to flexibly enable and control access to servers, network devices and other critical infrastructure according to user roles and privileges. PrivX offers unique modern features and functionality that compared with in-house and traditional tools not only strengthen IT security but also increase the speed of business and lower privileged access implementation and operating costs.

Companies worldwide are using PrivX for use cases varying from securing their hybrid cloud to DevOps to 3rd party access security to access automation.

Dr. Teemu Tunkelo continued, "By using one-time, short-lived certificates for elevating user access, PrivX reduces the vulnerabilities presented by passwords and vaults, while creating fast and convenient access for IT admins and developers. It represents our vision for a modern PAM solution. In the current operating environment, our customers have an increased need to improve the management of secure remote access to critical workloads in the hybrid cloud for system administrators and 3rd parties alike."

Download the full Leadership Compass report here.

About SSH.COM

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure and control their digital core their critical data, applications and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com

