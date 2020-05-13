Den 18 oktober 2019 observationsnoterades aktierna i ICTA AB (publ) ("Bolaget") med hänvisning till att Bolaget hade avtalat om att avyttra dess rörelsedrivande verksamhet. Den 3 april 2020 uppdaterades observationsnoteringen av Bolagets aktier med hänvisning till att Bolaget i ett pressmeddelande aviserat sin avsikt att förvärva samtliga aktier i Rolling Optics International AB (publ). Av pressmeddelandet framgick även att transaktionen skulle komma att föranleda en ny noteringsprocess och att Bolaget i samband därmed avsåg att byta marknadsplats från Nasdaq Stockholm till Nasdaq First North Growth Market, villkorat av godkännande från Nasdaq Stockholm AB. Idag, den 13 maj 2020, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. Av pressmeddelandet framgår även att ansökan om avnotering är villkorad av att Bolagets aktie godkänns för listning på Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Enligt gällande regelverk för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument observationsnoteras om emittenten ansökt om avnotering. Med ovanstående bakgrund har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att uppdatera observationsnoteringen för aktierna i ICTA AB (publ) (ICTA, ISIN-kod SE0010520155, orderboks-ID 941). On October 18, 2019, the shares in ICTA AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to that the Company had made an agreement to divest its operations. On April 3, 2020, the observation status for the Company's shares was updated with reference to the Company announcing through a press release its intention to acquire all shares in Rolling Optics International AB (publ). The press release also stated that the transaction would lead to a new listing process and that in connection with this, the Company intended to change the market place from Nasdaq Stockholm to Nasdaq First North Growth Market, subject to approval from Nasdaq Stockholm AB. Today, on May 13, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that the Company has decided to apply for delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm. The press release also states that the application for delisting is conditional upon the Company's share being approved for listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer has applied for delisting. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares of ICTA AB (publ) (ICTA, ISIN-code SE0010520155, order book ID 941). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Issuer Surveillance, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Bolagsövervakningen, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.