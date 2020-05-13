Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Investoren jubeln! Schon +23% Gewinn in nur 1 Woche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H6LT ISIN: GB00B3W40C23 Ticker-Symbol: 3DO 
Frankfurt
13.05.20
08:03 Uhr
1,080 Euro
-0,030
-2,70 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOTDIGITAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOTDIGITAL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0901,15511:50
PR Newswire
13.05.2020 | 11:28
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Top Research Firm Names dotdigital as a Strong Performer in Email Marketing Service Providers Report

LONDON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- dotdigital [DOTD], the leading omnichannel marketing automation platform today announced that Forrester Research has positioned dotdigital as a strong performer in its report, The Forrester Wave: Email Marketing Service providers, Q2 2020.

dotdigital Logo

Forrester has researched, analysed, and scored 13 email service providers in the market, each categorised as either challenger, contender, strong performer, or leader. Vendors were scored based on their current offering, strategy, and market presence.

The report states that dotdigital is one of two "tech-first options" with a "capable service if needed, and holds its own with enterprise marketing cloud competitors." dotdigital received the second highest score in the strategy category, scoring 3.9 out of a possible 5. According to Forrester, "dotdigital presented itself for the first time in this study as earnest, honest, and winning clients at a rate unmatched by all of its larger competitors... Marketers who sell direct in their emails should consider this marketing cloud alternative."

dotdigital received the highest score possible in the 'vision' criterion, within the report's strategy category. The report states that the omnichannel marketing platform "offers an expected visual interface for query creation, message design, and multichannel orchestration. Like other vendors, it can integrate some data formats on a batch-based basis or in real time via API or customer integrations. And it has a capable AI for predicting customer tendencies or recommending products. Integrations with commerce platforms like Magento and Shopify, plus its native commerce intelligence functionality, help retailers drive profitable repeat purchases."

Milan Patel, CEO at dotdigital, cited his company's vision as the bedrock to its strong performance and continued customer satisfaction.

"I'm delighted that dotdigital has been named as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave for Email Marketing Service providers. Our clear vision, dedicated roadmap, and world-class integrations continue to empower marketers to sell more through data-driven email marketing. In my opinion, the report highlights that dotdigital's native omnichannel orchestration, AI capabilities, and commerce intelligence tool help all our customers grow their brand and business."

https://dotdigital.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166353/dotdigital_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Mark Jervis, Marketing Director, T: +44(0)20 3953 4508, E: mark.jervis@dotdigital.com


DOTDIGITAL GROUP-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.