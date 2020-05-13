Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE: HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019, the Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and a Form of Proxy were posted to shareholders yesterday and made available on the Company's website: https://hemogenyx.com/investors/annual-and-half-year-reports.

The AGM is to be held on 4 June 2020 at 8.00 am EST (1.00 pm BST) at 760 Parkside Ave., Ste. 212, Brooklyn, NY 11226, United States of America.

COVID-19 Update

The evolving COVID-19 situation and the related UK and US Government guidelines will clearly impact the ability of the members of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (the "Shareholders" of the "Company") to attend our AGM. In normal circumstances, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") values the opportunity to meet Shareholders in person. However, following the UK Government's introduction of stay-at-home measures that require every person living in the UK to remain at home and prohibit public gatherings of more than two people and non-essential travel except in specific circumstances (which do not include attending an AGM), it will not be possible to hold the AGM in the normal way. Further, in the US, public health instructions in respect of the evolving situation regarding COVID-19 and social contact, public gatherings and non-essential travel are currently in force which also preclude Shareholders from attending the AGM in person.

The health and safety of our Shareholders and colleagues is always our utmost priority and therefore it is the Company's intention to proceed with holding the AGM on 4 June 2020 at 8.00 a.m. EST (1.00 p.m. BST) as a closed meeting and Shareholders and their proxies will not be able to attend in person. The Company will make arrangements such that the legal requirements to hold the AGM and to conduct the business of the AGM can be satisfied through the attendance of a minimum number of Shareholders (being two Shareholders). Instead of attending this year's AGM, Shareholders are asked to exercise their votes by submitting their proxy electronically or by post, as explained below. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to only appoint the 'Chairman of the meeting' as proxy, as no other proxy will be permitted to attend the meeting.

Should a Shareholder have a question that they would have raised at the meeting, we ask that they send it by email at least 48 hours prior to the meeting to headquarters@hemogenyx.com. The Company will endeavour to publish these questions and the Company's responses on the Company's website at https://hemogenyx.com/investors/shareholder-information/.

The Chairman has exercised his right to demand in advance of the AGM that voting on all the resolutions will be by poll in accordance with article 73.2.1 of the articles of association. You can therefore rest assured that your proxy votes will be counted in the poll and the resolutions will not be put to the AGM on a show of hands; this means that your vote is important and does count.

In the event that the AGM cannot be held as planned, and depending on Government advice, it is expected that the AGM will have to be postponed or adjourned to another location and/or date and time. Shareholders will be notified accordingly through an announcement via the Regulatory News Service and the Company's website at https://hemogenyx.com/announcements.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank all Shareholders for their continued support and understanding in these exceptional circumstances and wish them well during this time as we all navigate the implications of COVID-19. We look forward to returning to full Shareholder engagement as soon as reasonably possible.

