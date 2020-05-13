Forklift Truck Market to Garner $81.40 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Development in the e-commerce industry and increase in investment in the infrastructure market have boosted the growth of the global forklift truck market

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Forklift Truck Market by Power Source(IC Engine Powered and Electric Powered), Class (Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, Class 4, Class 5, and Others) and End Use (Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Automotive, Food Industry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast,2020-2027". According to the report, the global forklift truck industry was pegged at $45.00 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $81.40 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/596

Prime determinants of market growth

Development in the e-commerce industry and increase in investment in the infrastructure market have boosted the growth of the global forklift truck market. However, surge in safety issues related to forklift truck hampers the market. On the contrary, production of hydrogen fuel cell forklifts and development of autonomous forklifts trucks are expected to open new opportunities for the market players.

Covid-19 scenario: The emergence of Covid-19 has greatly affected the global forklift truck market

According to the Covid-19 impact assessment presented by LMC Automotive Limited, around 78% of companies lack adequate staff to run a full production line.

As the majority of the auto supply chain is connected to China , it would impact negatively on the sale of the forklift truck market.

, it would impact negatively on the sale of the forklift truck market. However, government relief funds are expected to minimize the overall impact on the market growth.

Get Detailed Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Forklift Truck Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/596?reqfor=covid

The IC engine powered segment dominated the market

By power source, the IC engine powered segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global forklift truck market. Leading forklift manufacturers have introduced a new range of IC engine powered with advanced and innovative features making it the largest segment in power source. However, the electric powered segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, due to less emission of harmful gases and increase in partnerships to develop novel electric powered forklifts.

The automotive segment to manifest fastest CAGR through 2027

By end user, the automotive segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the study period. Forklifts trucks used in the automotive industry are available with a wide range of lifting capacities and specialized model variations which, in turn, makes it the fastest-growing segment. However, the retail & wholesale segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the global forklift truck market. This is due to adoption of forklifts in retail and wholesale industry as it offers loading and unloading of trailers efficiently and quickly with minimal product damage.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/596

LAMEA, followed by North America, to portray highest CAGR till 2027

The global forklift truck market across LAMEA, followed by North America, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements and production of electric powered forklift truck. However, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, due to rapidly growing e-commerce industry and rising investment in the infrastructure industry.

Major market players

Crown Equipment Corporation

Hangcha

EP Equipment

Jungheinrich AG

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

KION GROUP AG

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Schedule a Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/596

Avenue | the Market Research Library Access

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Sign up and start using your 14-day free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports: (10% Discount)

Reach Truck Market

Armored Vehicle Market

Self-Driving Truck Market

Truck Rental and Leasing Market

Pre-book Offer 12% Discount:

Electric Truck Market

Industrial Vehicle Market

Commercial Vehicle Axles Market

Electric Drive Mining Truck Market

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Allied Market Research Blog: blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg