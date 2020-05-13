Facebook's Oculus Signs Agreement With ViRvii, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / ViRvii, Inc today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Facebook, Inc.'s Oculus to develop virtual reality content which will launch on the platform in 2021. ViRvii, which was founded in 2019, is a technology firm that develops proprietary user experiences merging music, art and virtual reality.

With ViRvii, users will be able to create their own worlds by customizing how they listen to and interact with music. In addition, it will allow artists and record labels to create new or recreate existing albums or songs through an entirely new medium for immersive user experiences.

"We couldn't ask for a better technology and business partner than Facebook and Oculus," said Juan Dueñas, Co-Founder and CEO of ViRvii. "Working with Mike Verdu and his team has been a great experience as they are truly committed to the ongoing further development of virtual technology being a part of the end user's everyday habits. We are looking forward to changing and redefining virtual reality with Facebook and Oculus."

For more information, please visit, www.virvii.com.

About ViRvii, Inc.

ViRvii is a technology firm that was founded to serve at the crossroads of art, music, education and virtual reality enabling users and content providers to customize and share their own virtual reality experiences in either a private or public setting.

About Oculus

The Oculus team at Facebook lets people defy distance-connecting with each other and the world-through world-class VR hardware and software. With global departments dedicated to cutting-edge research, computer vision, haptics, social interaction, and more, Oculus is committed to driving the state of the art forward through relentless innovation.

