

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production declined in March as estimated, due to the impact of coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production dropped a working-day adjusted 10.0 percent year-on-year in March, after a 1.5 percent increase in February. This was in line with THE initial estimate.



The economic effects caused by the Covid-19 epidemic were already significant in this period, the agency said.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 5.6 percent annually in March, as estimated, after a 3.8 percent rise in the preceding month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 10.4 percent monthly in March, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the prior month, as initially estimated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de