

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $51.32 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $24.38 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.3% to $904.91 million from $668.90 million last year.



Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $51.32 Mln. vs. $24.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.06 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $904.91 Mln vs. $668.90 Mln last year.



