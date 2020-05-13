

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart announced more than $390 million special cash bonuses for all U.S. hourly associates, in recognition to their efforts amid the coronavirus or Covid-19 crisis.



The bonus will be given to associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs. This is in addition to the already announced around $550 million associate bonuses. So far this year, the company has committed more than $935 million in bonuses for associates.



The latest bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates. In order to qualify for the bonus, the associates must be employed by the company as of June 5. The payout will be on June 25.



John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S., said, 'Walmart and Sam's Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it's important we reward and appreciate them. All across the country, they're providing Americans with the food, medicine, and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs...'



The company in early April issued its first special cash bonus that added up to $365 million. Further, early payout of first-quarter bonus added up to $180 million. The company accelerated the payout for the associate quarterly incentive to April 30 recognizing their hardwork as COVID-19 spreads.



Walmart in late April had said it hired 200,000 associates since March 19, mostly temporary associates, in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.



For the safe working environment for its associates amid the fear of coronavirus spread, Walmart has implemented daily health screens and temperature checks, provided masks and gloves, and offered emotional wellbeing options.



The company has also limited the number of customers in stores and installed social distancing signage.



Two Walmart employees working at a store in Chicago had died from the COVID-19 in early April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

