Ehave Forms Partnership with Ginger Tiger, a Leading Israeli Technology Company and Leader in Special Education Spectrum, to Distribute Proprietary Software in U.S.A and Canada

Ehave, Inc. Acquires the Rights to Ginger Tiger's Online Activity Resource to Assist Roughly 7 Million Underserved Special Needs Children in the U.S. and Canada with Home Schooling Needs During Coronavirus Pandemic

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Ehave, Inc., (OTC PINK:EHVVF) (the "Company"), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today the Company has acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights to Ginger Tiger (www.gingertiger.net). Ginger Tiger was developed to help children and adults with special needs make their integration into society a more effective and joyful process. Ginger Tiger currently features more than 150 activities and looks to meet the challenge of students with special needs-roughly 7 million in the U.S. ages 3 to 21 being left with the need for education in the coronavirus pandemic (as recently cited in The Atlantic).

To view the full announcement, click here.

Key Takeaways

Ehave acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights to Ginger Tiger, a software developed to help children and adults with special needs.

Ginger Tiger currently features more than 150 activities and looks to meet the challenge of students with special needs-roughly 7 million in the U.S. ages 3 to 21 being left with the need for education in the coronavirus pandemic.

Many online platforms are not compatible with assistive technology, which leaves an underserved market for Ehave to serve.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company's ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company's products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company's industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

For Investors Relations, please contact:

Gabe Rodriguez

Phone: (623) 261-9046

Email: ir@ehave.com

SOURCE: Ehave

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589666/Ehave-Forms-Partnership-with-Ginger-Tiger-a-Leading-Israeli-Technology-Company-and-Leader-in-Special-Education-Spectrum-to-Distribute-Proprietary-Software-in-USA-and-Canada