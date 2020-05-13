Black Tusk Resources Inc. Begins Work on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-D'or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun work on the McKenzie East Gold Project located 30 kilometres north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

The company has contracted VD Geo Service, based in Val d'Or, to conduct geological and geochemical surveying over the property. Geologist, Dr. Mathieu Piché, a Black Tusk Director, will be leading the exploration team. Work will include mapping and sampling of outcrops, and reconnaissance soil and rock sampling. This work will provide an initial orientation over the property that can be used for the upcoming diamond drill program at McKenzie East. Targets for this work were generated from results of the drone-supported detailed magnetic survey completed by Black Tusk earlier this year, combined with the results of historic exploration programs.

Black Tusk recently acquired a permit that allows for the construction of 18 drill pads with supporting water supply stations and access trails. Black Tusk plans to conduct this upcoming drill program in the Summer 2020 exploration season.

"We look forward to obtaining the results from this exploration program to assist in defining potential high-priority drill targets at the McKenzie East Gold Project,' stated CEO, Richard Penn.

Black Tusk Resources' McKenzie East Gold Project is located approximately two kilometres east of Monarch Gold's McKenzie Break Project. At the McKenzie break, gold mineralization is reported as visually distinctive white quartz-carbonate ribbon veins and sheeted veinlet complexes in places containing free gold. Shear zones hosting the veins range from two metres to 10 metres in thickness. A Monarch Gold news release dated Feb. 26, 2020, states that drill hole MK-18-205 returned 20.12 grams per tonne gold over 2.6 metres, with the hole being extended in 2019. Hole extension MK-18-205ext continued to intersect mineralization at depth, returning 32.3 g/t Au over 7.1 metres, including 142.8 g/t Au over 1.2 metres, 26.97 g/t Au over 1.3 metres and 24.6 g/t Au over 0.7 metre. This high-grade intersection is considered one of the best on the property to date. The reader is cautioned that results obtained from McKenzie break gold project are not necessarily indicative of potential on the Black Tusk-McKenzie East gold project.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the Company.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is a gold-focused Canadian exploration company with operations primarily based in the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt region of Quebec. Black Tusk currently holds 100% ownership in 5 separate gold and palladium projects in Canada. For information on these gold and palladium projects, please visit our website www.blacktuskresources.com

