Accuver's XCAL and XCAP tools can now work with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series devices for testing and launching low band sub-6 and mmWave 5G radio networks

Accuver, a leader in next generation wireless test and measurement solutions, today announced that its XCAL and XCAP tool products are ready to support the Samsung S20 5G smartphones, which support 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) networks, and sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequency bands.

Accuver developed its XCAL and XCAP tools for 5G in February 2018, to assist Samsung and Korea Telecom in launching the world's first pre-standard 5G trial network during the XXIII Winter Olympics in South Korea. Now, they support the latest series in the Samsung Galaxy full 5G lineup. The entire XCAL tool product line supports 5G NSA and SA on multiple chipsets and with rich feature sets.

"5G is bringing a wide range of technology innovation to reality. At Accuver, we see an important role supporting network operators in their transition by providing fast integration of the XCAL/XCAP user experience testing software with the latest 5G mobile phones," said Jinman Kim, Accuver Americas, General Manager.

XCAL and XCAP are able to provide the following features and capabilities:

Supports Samsung S20 5G smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and Samsung Exynos 990 chipset

and Supports Qualcomm X55 chipset-based devices

chipset-based devices ENDC Features enabling users to see LTE and 5G NR KPIs (including L1 throughput and PDCP throughput) and messages simultaneously, in real time

enabling users to see LTE and 5G NR KPIs (including L1 throughput and PDCP throughput) and messages simultaneously, in real time Detailed beamforming measurement analysis

3GPP Release 15 specification compliant

compliant Interfaces to network scanner for FR1 and FR2 bands from PCTel (IBflex HBflex) and Rohde Schwarz (TSME6 TSMA6)

Rich 5G NR KPI information

About Accuver

Accuver is a leading provider of wireless test and measurement solutions that optimize the performance and reliability of mobile networks. Working with all major network operators, infrastructure vendors, chipset manufacturers and wireless equipment OEMs, we measure, troubleshoot and optimize network performance and wireless service delivery. This involves a seamless blend of user insight, design innovation, software development, cutting-edge engineering, and support services.

