Smiths Detection today announced the launch of its new ultraviolet (UVC) light kits capable of destroying up to 99.9% of microorganisms present on baggage trays at the security checkpoint. Demonstrating heightened hygiene standards will be important as airports seek to restore the confidence of travellers and staff during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. UVC is one way that airports can do this, while providing longer-term protection against bacteria or viruses.

Helping to protect passengers and staff from tactile transmission of contagious disease as they pass through security checkpoints at airports, Smiths Detection UVC kits automatically disinfect trays as they are being transported from the reclaim area back to the divest station. Thanks to its specially designed casing and other safety measures, the UVC lights pose no exposure risk to staff or passengers and can be installed quickly and easily into existing tray handling systems.

This proven technology has been successfully used for the disinfection of surfaces in industries with high hygiene requirements, such as the food and health sectors, for many years. Its application at checkpoint security will reduce the risk of contamination and therefore reassure passengers and staff about the safety of the security process.

"A trusted advisor within the industry, Smiths Detection have been working with airports globally to deliver necessary enhancements to their infrastructure that can be made in response to the pandemic," said Global Director Aviation, Richard Thompson. "UVC lights are a practical, straight-forward way that airports can help reduce the transmission of any bacteria or virus that might be on the surface of its trays now and in the long-term."

Trials of the solution are underway on site at airports, and it is available immediately for installation with very short lead times. If you would like to find out more, please visit https://www.smithsdetection.com/products/ultraviolet-light-tray-disinfection/

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

