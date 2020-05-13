Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2020) - Anahit International Corp. ("Anahit") announces it has acquired beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of New Wave Holdings Corp. (the "Corporation") pursuant to a share exchange agreement among all of the shareholders of Anahit Therapeutics Ltd ("Therapeutics"), including Anahit, and the Corporation whereby Anahit exchanged Class A shares in the capital of Therapeutics for the Common Shares (the "Share Exchange"). Anahit obtained the Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per Common Share, for total deemed consideration of $1,000,000.

Prior to the Share Exchange, Anahit held zero (0) Common Shares and zero (0) convertible securities. Following the Share Exchange holds an aggregate of 10,000,000 Common Shares representing approximately 15.40% of the Common Shares. Anahit acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares it currently holds.

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws. This news release and the related early warning reports will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Corporation's profile.

