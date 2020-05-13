

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a lull, the daily rate of Coronavirus-related deaths and infections in the U.S. again started to cross the 1000 and 20,000 marks respectively.



With 1463 more people reported dead in the last 24 hours, the total death toll in the country reached 82,387. An additional 21,475 new cases took the total number of infections to 1,369,964, as of John Hopkins' 6:00 a.m. ET update on Wednesday.



New York, which is the epicenter of the country's outbreak, has reported 338,485 confirmed cases and 27,284 deaths so far. When adjusted for population, that translates to roughly 1,740 known cases and 140 deaths for every 100,000 residents in the state, a CNN report says.



With 1010 casualties, Colorado also joined the list of states that have reported more than 1000 deaths due to the deadly virus. The number of 1000-plus states has increased to 16.



New Jersey (9531 deaths and 140917 infections), Michigan (4674 deaths, 48021 infections), Massachusetts (5141 deaths and 79332 infections), Louisiana (2347 deaths, 32050 infections), Illinois (3601 death, 83021 infections), Pennsylvania (3914 deaths, 61310 infections), California (2882 deaths, 71047 infections) Connecticut (3041 deaths, 34333 infections) Texas (1149 deaths, 41681 infections), Georgia (1494 deaths, 34848 infections), Maryland (1756 deaths, 34061 infections), Florida (1779 deaths, 41923), Indiana (1578 deaths, 25127 infections) Ohio (1436 deaths, 25250 infections) and Colorado (1010 deaths, 20157) infections are the worst-affected states.



On Tuesday, House Democrats unveiled a $3 trillion coronavirus relief proposal, which is the biggest aid package drafted to deal with the pandemic.



One third of the package is earmarked for state, local and tribal governments.



Meanwhile, the United States' top infectious disease expert warned against reopening too soon. In his testimony before the Senate, Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, warned of avoidable suffering and death, and further economic damage, if states reopen too quickly. He also told lawmakers that the actual death toll is probably higher than what is officially reported due to the overwhelming stress the COVID-19 pandemic has put on hospitals.



The coronavirus infection rates are reportedly rising in many states that have already eased lockdowns to restart their economies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken