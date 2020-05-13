Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Launches Enterprise Software Pilots with Leading European Original Equipment Manufacturer

--Global Smart Buildings Market--

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it will launch multiple enterprise energy management software pilots with one of Europe's leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) in the heating, cooling and ventilation (HVAC) market.

On April 27th, 2020 Kontrol announced the launch of its white label energy management and analytics platform. Following that announcement Kontrol has initiated two pilots with one of Europe's largest manufacturers of HVAC equipment. The pilot sites have been designated for Bolivia and Germany. Under the terms of the pilots Kontrol will provide its SmartSite® enterprise software solution to integrate building automation, HVAC equipment, utilities, and thousands of individual building sensors. The pilot customer will provide building access and data sources which will be monitored and managed in real-time through the SmartSite enterprise software solution. The pilots will begin in May 2020 and operate for 90 days.

"We are very pleased to be working with our new pilot customer which operates globally to supply innovative heating, cooling and ventilation equipment for buildings," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Energy. "The pilots represent our first international opportunity for our SmartSite® enterprise platform."

The pilot customer has more than 20,000 sites globally where their commercial HVAC systems have been deployed in large buildings including, but not limited to, hospitals universities, hotels, schools, office towers, apartment, and government buildings. The pilot customer seeks an enterprise software solution to create a global operating center to manage, monitor and control HVAC equipment and related building sites in real-time and under one unified platform.

For industry competitive purposes the pilot customer will not be disclosed until the pilots have been completed.

About SmartSite® enterprise solution

Using Kontrol's patented technology the SmartSite® enterprise solution is enabled through the Cloud and provides real-time data, analytics, alerts as well as smart-learning and predictive maintenance. SmartSite® has been designed to manage, monitor, and control HVAC equipment and related building sites in real-time across tens of thousands of locations.

Under its white label offering Kontrol's business model will be to provide initial software development and integration of all building and energy data for one-time fee of approximately $20,000 and provide real-time monitoring in the amount of approximately $1,000 to $2,000 per month on a software as a service (SaaS) model.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy is one of Canada's fastest growing companies in 2018 and 2019 as ranked by Canadian Business and Maclean's.



