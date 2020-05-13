Biofilms Treatment Market Worth $2.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Biofilms Treatment Market by Products (Debridement Equipment, Gauze, Dressing, Gel, Ointment), Wound Type (Traumatic, Surgical, Open, Diabetic Foot, Venous Leg Ulcer & Burns), End User (Hospital, ASCs, Wound Care Centers, Homecare)-Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Biofilms Treatment Market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The rising prevalence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds and the increasing incidence of burn injuries are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Gauzes and dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the biofilms treatment market, by product, in 2020

Based on products, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into debridement equipment; gauzes and dressings; gels, ointments, and sprays; wipes, pads, and lavage solutions; and grafts and matrices. The gauzes and dressings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the ability of antimicrobial products to remove, prevent, and manage biofilms.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Biofilms Treatment Market"

109 - Tables

33 - Figures

150 - Pages

Hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers segment to register the highest growth in the forecast period

Based on end users, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers; home care settings, and other end users. The hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers segment accounted for the largest market in 2019. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of age-related conditions and many treatment procedures carried out in hospitals.

North America is the largest regional market for biofilms

Based on region, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the biofilms treatment market. The large share of this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds, rising healthcare expenditure, the introduction of novel and specialty biofilm management products, and the presence of major market players in this region.

Prominent players operating in the global biofilms treatment market include Smith & Nephew (UK), MiMedx Group Inc. (US), ConvaTec Group plc (UK), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Mölnlycke Healthcare AB (Sweden), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and Medline Industries Inc. (US).

