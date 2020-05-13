Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.05.2020
WKN: A2DR9Y ISIN: US03782L1017 Ticker-Symbol: 910 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2020 | 14:41
Appian Corporation: Appian Inks Technology Partnership with DocuSign

Add DocuSign eSignature capability to any business process with no coding

MCLEAN, Va., May 13, 2020. DocuSign eSignature, part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, is available as a no-code plug-in to add market-leading electronic signature capabilities to any business process built on Appian. The DocuSign Connected System for Appian is available for all Appian customers running on version 19.4 or newer.

Signatures are required for most high-value business processes, such as sales contracting, customer onboarding, licensing, and other legal agreements. The security of those documents and signatures is paramount. DocuSign meets some of the most stringent US, EU, and global security standards, and uses the strongest data encryption technologies available.

Appian Cloud is built from the ground up for security, scalability, and reliability, with more security, compliance, and data privacy accreditations than any other vendor in the market. Appian accelerates the development of powerful enterprise automation applications by up to 20 times, and Appian is the only vendor to provide application deployment in eight weeks with the Appian Guarantee. The DocuSign Appian Connected System provides a range of eSignature services that can be managed directly within Appian, including account and user information access, templates, document lists, folder details, and cloud storage.

By accelerating transactions while increasing security, Appian's integration partnership with DocuSign reduces costs and enhances customer experiences. To request a free trial of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform, go to https://ap.pn/2Wxyz44.

About Appian
Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

For Information Contact:
Nicole Greggs
Director of Media Relations
+1 703-260-7868
nicole.greggs@appian.com

